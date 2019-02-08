Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Brent Watkins | Photofocus Podcast February 8, 2019 by Photofocus
Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with portrait photographer Brent Watkins! We discuss: – How Brent got started as a photographer – The importance of staying up-to-date on the latest techniques despite being in business for decades – The importance of giving your client a great experience during their photo session -Seeing things through your client’s eyes – Trusting your own pricing, and being able to expertly (and honestly!)
- How Brent got started as a photographer in a small town
- The importance of staying up-to-date on the latest techniques and being relevant
- The importance of giving your client a great experience during their photo session
- Seeing things through your client’s eyes
- Trusting your own pricing, and being able to expertly (and honestly!) guide your client during sales sessions
- Realizing that you are in the business of selling MORE than prints. You’re selling the “experience” as well.
- Maintaining contact and being accessible to your clients
- Being genuine with your clients
- The importance of education, and how it’s the key to a business’s longevity
- The key difference between successful photographers and photographer that constantly struggle with their businesses
- Pricing tips that can make or break your business
- Determining who your ideal clients are
- The best advice Brent received, and how it changed his business
The Ohio PPA’s convention is coming up March 23-24, 2019. Learn more here.
You can find Brent at:
- Sylvart.com: Brent’s portfolio website
- Twitter and Facebook: @BrentWatkins
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- Skip Cohen: [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Chamira Young
