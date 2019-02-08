Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Brent Watkins | Photofocus Podcast February 8, 2019 by Photofocus Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with portrait photographer Brent Watkins! We discuss: – How Brent got started as a photographer – The importance of staying up-to-date on the latest techniques despite being in business for decades – The importance of giving your client a great experience during their photo session -Seeing things through your client’s eyes – Trusting your own pricing, and being able to expertly (and honestly!)

Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with portrait photographer Brent Watkins!

We discuss:

How Brent got started as a photographer in a small town

The importance of staying up-to-date on the latest techniques and being relevant

The importance of giving your client a great experience during their photo session

Seeing things through your client’s eyes

Trusting your own pricing, and being able to expertly (and honestly!) guide your client during sales sessions

Realizing that you are in the business of selling MORE than prints. You’re selling the “experience” as well.

Maintaining contact and being accessible to your clients

Being genuine with your clients

The importance of education, and how it’s the key to a business’s longevity

The key difference between successful photographers and photographer that constantly struggle with their businesses

Pricing tips that can make or break your business

Determining who your ideal clients are

The best advice Brent received, and how it changed his business

The Ohio PPA’s convention is coming up March 23-24, 2019. Learn more here.

You can find Brent at:

Sylvart.com: Brent’s portfolio website

Twitter and Facebook: @BrentWatkins

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

