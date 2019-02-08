Photofocus

Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Brent Watkins | Photofocus Podcast February 8, 2019

Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Brent Watkins | Photofocus Podcast February 8, 2019 by Photofocus

Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with portrait photographer Brent Watkins!

Images copyright Sylvart Studios.

We discuss:

  • How Brent got started as a photographer in a small town
  • The importance of staying up-to-date on the latest techniques and being relevant
  • The importance of giving your client a great experience during their photo session
  • Seeing things through your client’s eyes
  • Trusting your own pricing, and being able to expertly (and honestly!) guide your client during sales sessions
  • Realizing that you are in the business of selling MORE than prints. You’re selling the “experience” as well.
  • Maintaining contact and being accessible to your clients
  • Being genuine with your clients
  • The importance of education, and how it’s the key to a business’s longevity
  • The key difference between successful photographers and photographer that constantly struggle with their businesses
  • Pricing tips that can make or break your business
  • Determining who your ideal clients are
  • The best advice Brent received, and how it changed his business

Check it out!

The Ohio PPA’s convention is coming up March 23-24, 2019. Learn more here.

You can find Brent at:

  • Sylvart.com: Brent’s portfolio website
  • Twitter and Facebook: @BrentWatkins

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

Chamira Young

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

