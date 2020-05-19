This morning, Lume Cube announced that its popular LED Panel light for content creators is now available in a “Mini” size. Coming in at the size of a credit card, the Panel Mini features an intelligent LCD display, adjustable controls and a user-friendly interface.
Features include a full spectrum LED light with 60 bicolor LEDs, brightness adjustments from 1% to 100%, color adjustability from 3200k to 5600k and more.
“We’ve seen a lot of success in our Panel line of bicolor LED’s and wanted to design a product that could provide the same adjustable functionality, but at a more affordable price point, said Riley Stricklin, co-founder and president at Lume Cube.
“Capturing premium quality video on-the-go is becoming a focus for content creators around the world, so we knew size and adjustability would be key.”
Full specs are as follows:
- Full spectrum LED light with 60 bicolor LEDs
- 1% – 100% brightness adjustability, in 5% increments
- 3200k – 5600k color adjustability
- Intelligent LCD display screen showing brightness, color temperature and battery life
- Adjustable dial for increasing/decreasing brightness and color temperature
- USB Type C charging
- Dual 1/4″ 20 tripod mounts on the bottom and side
- Frosted lens for soft diffusion
- Softening white diffuser included
- Mini camera shoe mount included for camera mounting
The Lume Cube Panel Mini retails for just $59.95, and is now available to order. Stay tuned to Photofocus for an in-depth review!