This morning, Lume Cube announced that its popular LED Panel light for content creators is now available in a “Mini” size. Coming in at the size of a credit card, the Panel Mini features an intelligent LCD display, adjustable controls and a user-friendly interface.

Features include a full spectrum LED light with 60 bicolor LEDs, brightness adjustments from 1% to 100%, color adjustability from 3200k to 5600k and more.

“We’ve seen a lot of success in our Panel line of bicolor LED’s and wanted to design a product that could provide the same adjustable functionality, but at a more affordable price point, said Riley Stricklin, co-founder and president at Lume Cube.

“Capturing premium quality video on-the-go is becoming a focus for content creators around the world, so we knew size and adjustability would be key.”

Full specs are as follows:

  • Full spectrum LED light with 60 bicolor LEDs
  • 1% – 100% brightness adjustability, in 5% increments
  • 3200k – 5600k color adjustability
  • Intelligent LCD display screen showing brightness, color temperature and battery life
  • Adjustable dial for increasing/decreasing brightness and color temperature
  • USB Type C charging
  • Dual 1/4″ 20 tripod mounts on the bottom and side
  • Frosted lens for soft diffusion
  • Softening white diffuser included
  • Mini camera shoe mount included for camera mounting

The Lume Cube Panel Mini retails for just $59.95, and is now available to order. Stay tuned to Photofocus for an in-depth review!