This morning, Lume Cube announced that its popular LED Panel light for content creators is now available in a “Mini” size. Coming in at the size of a credit card, the Panel Mini features an intelligent LCD display, adjustable controls and a user-friendly interface.

Features include a full spectrum LED light with 60 bicolor LEDs, brightness adjustments from 1% to 100%, color adjustability from 3200k to 5600k and more.

“We’ve seen a lot of success in our Panel line of bicolor LED’s and wanted to design a product that could provide the same adjustable functionality, but at a more affordable price point, said Riley Stricklin, co-founder and president at Lume Cube.

“Capturing premium quality video on-the-go is becoming a focus for content creators around the world, so we knew size and adjustability would be key.”

Full specs are as follows:

Full spectrum LED light with 60 bicolor LEDs

1% – 100% brightness adjustability, in 5% increments

3200k – 5600k color adjustability

Intelligent LCD display screen showing brightness, color temperature and battery life

Adjustable dial for increasing/decreasing brightness and color temperature

USB Type C charging

Dual 1/4″ 20 tripod mounts on the bottom and side

Frosted lens for soft diffusion

Softening white diffuser included

Mini camera shoe mount included for camera mounting

The Lume Cube Panel Mini retails for just $59.95, and is now available to order. Stay tuned to Photofocus for an in-depth review!