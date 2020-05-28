When it comes to photographing a long exposure, it’s not just a matter of setting up your camera on a tripod and hitting the shutter button. You have to take into account several different settings, as well as your overall scene.

In the video above, Serge Ramelli talks about everything you should consider before snapping that long exposure — from the necessary gear to framing your scene. Then he dives into Lightroom Classic and shows you best practices when processing your long exposure photographs.

If you need help editing your images, be sure to check out his free presets! Want to take the next step? Check out Serge’s Fine Art Photography Masterclass, where you’ll learn how to elevate your photos to the next level!