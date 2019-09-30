Light is my paint and the camera is my canvas. Understanding light is so important in making photographs yet we get wrapped up in the gear and the f/stops and the ISOs and the on-and-ons.
Understanding Light
That’s the name and the goal of this pre-recorded webinar from our partner Drobo. This program explains the underlying principles of lighting for photography without any gear talk. This one is all about light and light alone.
- Quantity of light versus the quality of light
- Properties of the qualities of light
- Recognizing the two qualities of light
- Free tools for checking the quality of light
- Controlling the qualities outdoors
- All about contrast
Drobo is a presenting partner for the Photofocus Celebrates 21 contest series. It’s our birth year and you get the prizes! Enter now!