Light is my paint and the camera is my canvas. Understanding light is so important in making photographs yet we get wrapped up in the gear and the f/stops and the ISOs and the on-and-ons.

Understanding Light

That’s the name and the goal of this pre-recorded webinar from our partner Drobo. This program explains the underlying principles of lighting for photography without any gear talk. This one is all about light and light alone.

Quantity of light versus the quality of light

Properties of the qualities of light

Recognizing the two qualities of light

Free tools for checking the quality of light

Controlling the qualities outdoors

All about contrast

Drobo is a presenting partner for the Photofocus Celebrates 21 contest series. It’s our birth year and you get the prizes! Enter now!