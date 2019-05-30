Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Flash sale on v-flats through June 1, 2019 from V-Flat World

Quick Tip: Flash sale! Save on v-flats

0

V-Flat World has a flash sale running through Saturday, June 1, 2019. Save $20.00 on single v-flats or $25.00 on a two pack. Free shipping in the U.S. Use these promo codes at the checkout screen:

Learn how to use a v-flat to create the group portrait shown above.

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts