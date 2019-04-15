Photofocus

Lighting a portrait with a speedlight

Speedlights are a great lighting solution for portability. Much less power than studio strobes and no modeling lamp to see where the light is falling on your subject can make them difficult to use especially for a new photographer. In this video, “Lighting a Portrait with a Speedlight” from the course “Improving Your Photography and Portraits with Lighting Modifiers” by Vanelli (me), I show how to overcome these two problems and capture a portrait with speedlights.

Lighting a portrait with a speedlight from Improving Your Photography and Portraits with Lighting Modifiers by Robert Vanelli

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

