Speedlights are a great lighting solution for portability. Much less power than studio strobes and no modeling lamp to see where the light is falling on your subject can make them difficult to use especially for a new photographer. In this video, “Lighting a Portrait with a Speedlight” from the course “Improving Your Photography and Portraits with Lighting Modifiers” by Vanelli (me), I show how to overcome these two problems and capture a portrait with speedlights.
Lighting a portrait with a speedlight from Improving Your Photography and Portraits with Lighting Modifiers by Robert Vanelli
