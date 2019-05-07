Photofocus

Light painting with your drone

You may remember the fun I had when taking my Lume Cubes out with Jamie MacDonald, and seeing if we could use them with his drone to paint halos over a barn. While the experiment was mildly successful, Lume Cube Ambassador Daniel Alpert has a great piece on Lume Cube’s blog explaining how to do this and several other light painting techniques. He details the technique, gear and settings necessary to make these shots work.

Check out the video below, or visit Lume Cube’s blog for more.

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
