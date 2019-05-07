Light painting with your drone

You may remember the fun I had when taking my Lume Cubes out with Jamie MacDonald, and seeing if we could use them with his drone to paint halos over a barn. While the experiment was mildly successful, Lume Cube Ambassador Daniel Alpert has a great piece on Lume Cube’s blog explaining how to do this and several other light painting techniques. He details the technique, gear and settings necessary to make these shots work.
Check out the video below, or visit Lume Cube’s blog for more.
