Learn to control and shape light with a free Viewbug membership

Learning how to use off-camera lighting can be a little intimidating. There are several accessories and modifiers you can choose to help you get the shot. But how do they all work?

Viewbug can help. With a free month exclusive to Photofocus readers, you can check out such classes as “Controlling & Shaping Light with Abba Shapiro. In this course, Abba Shapiro walks you through a variety of essential accessories and tools you need to get the shot. Learn how to use light stands and mounting brackets, flags and reflectors, clamps, multitools, and more. Professional photographers rely on accessories to help them get their shots. This course will cover the gear you need, whether you’re shooting in the studio or on location, to create your perfect grip kit.

With Viewbug, not only do you get access to some great classes that will help you advance your photography, but you’ll also be able to interact with other photographers, enter contests and more! After your free month, you pay just $6.92 per month to continue. Sign up today!

Lead photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

