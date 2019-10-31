Lighting can be tricky. If you’re new to lighting, or seeking for creative ways to use one light, you might want to check out Joel Grimes’ latest masterclass! Usually $197, you can save $140 and get the masterclass for just $57.

The masterclass features 26 courses, equaling nearly 5-1/2 hours of education. You’ll learn how to create stunning, dramatic-looking portraits, and how to replicate any lighting technique out there.

Learn how to use the Inverse Square Law using the Zone System without having your brain explode. Learn what High-Speed Sync is and how to create ultra-shallow depth of field images in full sunlight.

You’ll learn the process of using one light, from setup all the way to Photoshop.