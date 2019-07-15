Learn how to get started in photography with free classes from Viewbug!

If you’re just getting into photography, it can be rather intimidating. What’s ISO? Aperture? Shutter speed? How do I get that really cool blurred background look?

Well, Viewbug is here to help. With a free month exclusive to Photofocus readers, you can check out such classes as “Camera and Lens Basics,” by Mark Harrison. In this class, Mark covers camera basics, and then moves on to discuss three lenses you should consider when getting started with photography. The first segment is free, so be sure to check it out!

Not only do you get access to some great classes that will help you advance your photography, but you’ll also be able to interact with other photographers, enter contests and more! After your free month, you pay just $6.92 per month to continue. Sign up today!

Lead photo by William Bayreuther on Unsplash