When people first get started into photography, they undoubtedly have a lot of questions. And whether it be YouTube videos, camera manuals or our Photography 101 series on Photofocus, there are tons of different resources out there.

But one I hadn’t seen before was this handy deck of cards that gives you mini cheat sheets so you can learn photography.

Each numbered card illustrates an important rule or technique that you can apply to photography. These can help you learn camera basics, composition, technical rules and shooting styles. Face cards feature a uniquely designed camera artwork on them.

So next time you want to challenge your friends to a game of cards — pull these out! You’ll not only have a leg up on your card game competition, but you’ll be learning along the way, too.