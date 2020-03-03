If lighting is on your list of things to dive into this year, look no further! Our friends at Lume Cube have an extended WPPI show special, even though the expo is over.

You can save 15% on the new Lume Cube 2.0 adjustable LED light, or off the Panel Bi-Color LED light. Perfect for photo stills and video, Lume Cube lets you easily adjust its light intensity, and allows you to attach diffusers and grids with ease.

To claim your savings, just use the code WPPIFOCUS15 at checkout. Hurry, this deal ends Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

How do you use Lume Cube? Check out some of our coverage on what makes the lights different from what else is out there. They’re great for your next photo session, whether you’re traveling or making something new and creative!

