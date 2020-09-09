I am a self-portrait photographer, meaning my kids are constantly seeing me take creative fun images of myself. Whether I’m splattered in blacklight paint or rocking a crazy makeup look, my kids see it all. Mostly because I am shooting at home, in my living room.

They started to ask if they could take selfies. I can’t lie — I didn’t like that word at first. It left a bad taste in my mouth. However, Wikipedia’s definition of a selfie is “a self-portrait digital photograph, typically taken with a digital camera or smartphone, which may be held in the hand or supported by a selfie stick. Selfies are often shared on social media, via social networking services such as Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram”.

That’s exactly what I am doing — just in a cooler way!

So I decided to embrace the word ‘selfie’ and teach my kids that they too should be taking selfies! I want my kids to feel confident to take a picture of themselves or be in a picture with someone. I want them to feel confident in their appearance. Perfect people do not exist and neither do perfect selfies.

Below, Ellie teaches your kids how to take a selfie using the self timer function on their iPads. Special thanks to B&H Photo for providing the iPad, and for sponsoring this series.