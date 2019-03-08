Kickflip laptop stand offers a better angle when working on-the-go

Recently at our Photofocus author’s retreat, this little gadget — the Kickflip laptop stand — caught the attention of my fellow authors. I thought I’d share a quick bit of information about it.

A few years ago I was traveling with a friend and she had this on her laptop. After I saw hers, I had to get one of my own. It’s just a hinged strip of hard plastic that allows you to prop up the back of your laptop. It offers much better ergonomics and also allows for airflow underneath which prevents your laptop from getting warm.

Features and compatibility

Compatibility: All laptops and tablets

Colors: Black

13″ size: 9 x 2.17 x 0.02 inches

15″ size: 11 x 2.17 x 0.02 inches

Suggested use: Recommended for use with laptops and tablets on flat surfaces to give added comfort while working or playing.

The Kickflip forms a strong bond with your laptop to hold firm, yet removes without leaving a residue. It fuses to your laptop without bulk. Simply clean with soap and water.

I’ve had mine on my MacBook for three years now and it’s still working well. You can pick up a Kickflip of your own for just $19.95.