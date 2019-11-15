Awhile back, K&F Concepts sent me their Oben CT-3451 Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with BE-113T Ball Head and it quickly became one of my favorite pieces of camera equipment.

That was until recently when they sent me their new TC2634 (Blue) Carbon Fiber Tripod Lightweight Portable Tripod for Travel Photography. This new tripod has some really cool features that have me hooked.

First, this tripod has the main feature that I love with K&F Concept tripods. It is a 2-in-1, meaning you are getting a tripod and a monopod. It also has three different locking angles on the legs. This is a great feature to have when shooting and the ground is uneven. Finally, it allows the tripod to completely fold up and be very compact.

Three other features I love Three other features I love

It has multiple levelers visible so you can easily determine if your image is level. The tripod head itself is on a 360-degree swivel, allowing you to easily take a panorama image at any given moment. It comes with a beautiful water-resistant carrying bag that has can be worn cross-body.

Specs

Folded height: 17″

Extended height: 60″

Weight: 3.7 pounds

Max load of 33 pounds

Center column design with hook for sand bags, allowing increased stability

Non-slip feet

If you are looking for a tripod that is incredibly lightweight and made of high-quality carbon fiber, is compact and super versatile then check out the TC2634 (Blue) Carbon Fiber Tripod. It retails for $182.28 and shipping is free worldwide.