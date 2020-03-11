Who doesn’t love a good photowalk? Personally, I find it fun, inspiring and motivating to hang out with a group of like-minded, passionate about photography, photographers.

Flickr has created a worldwide photowalk with members hosting in their own cities on Saturday, April 4, 2020. So far, over 20 cities in different regions are represented. Check out the Flickr Worldwide Photowalks group to see if there is already an event in your area.

If there isn’t a photowalk already in your area and you’d like to host one you can sign up here. Flickr will help you promote and they will also send some cool Flickr swag to hand out.

Once your photowalk is over and you process your images be sure to share them on Flickr and social media using the hashtags #FlickrPhotowalk and #FlickrPhotowalkDay so everyone can find them. Flickr will also highlight some of the images on their social media channels and in their blog.

You can read more details here on the Flickr blog.

Join me on April 4, 2020 as I lead the Flickr worldwide photowalk in Chicago. Find the details on Facebook or Flickr. I hope you get out and meet your fellow Flickr photographers.

Tips for going on a photowalk

Since we’re all going on photowalks around the world I thought I would share a few tips to help you out along the way.

Relax

Photowalks like this are generally about socializing and meeting fellow photographers.

Don’t be shy

I know this one is a difficult one for many of us but we’re all in the same boat here. Who knows, you may meet your new best photography friend.

Bring water and snacks

Two hours or more of wandering a city or other locations means you aren’t likely stopping for food and drink until you’re done. Stay hydrated and stave off hunger during that time so you can focus on meeting friends and photographing during your walk.

Wear comfortable clothes and walking or hiking shoes

The last thing you want is to be in any sort of pain from blisters or not comfortable with what you are wearing.

Pack light

Yes, I know, you all love to bring ALL THE GEAR, but trust me, you’ll enjoy yourself far more if you don’t have to worry about lugging excess gear around. What one or two lenses do you shoot with the most? Bring those. Ask the walk leader if you’ll need a tripod, if not, don’t carry it.

Don’t forget your business cards

While there are likely groups online for the walk, it’s always nice to be able to follow up directly with someone you may have connected with.

Check the weather

This falls under the category of being prepared. Dress for the weather and if it’s going to rain protect your gear if it needs it.

Be aware of your surroundings

It’s easy to get caught up in the moment as we all wander along but don’t forget to pay attention to street signs, traffic signals and other people around you.

Watch others

Watch what other photographers are photographing. Maybe you always shoot macro or wildlife, pay attention to see what others are seeing as they shoot. By doing this you’ll likely find some interesting subjects you wouldn’t have noticed otherwise.

Photograph more

Shoot more than you normally would and don’t forget to take photos of the other people on the walk.

Most importantly, have fun! See #1 — relax and enjoy being with like-minded photographers.