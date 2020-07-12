When you go out to photograph and landscape or cityscape, a wide-angle lens is typically a go-to. But did you know that telephoto lenses can often have a more dramatic impact, and help to create a better story?

In the video above, Serge Ramelli walks us through how to best use lenses with longer focal distances to create a more impactful photograph.

