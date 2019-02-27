As I was preparing for my trip to WPPI, I realized I didn’t have room in my camera bag for a roll of Gaffers tape. Using a 12-inch piece of cardboard, I wrapped 20 feet of Gaff tape around it. It’s only about a quarter of an inch and fits perfect in my bag!
Gaffers tape — also known as Gaff tape — is a heavy cotton cloth, pressure-sensitive tape with strong adhesive properties. Unlike duct tape, Gaff tape is designed to be removable — especially important when you can’t damage the surface beneath the tape. It’s that piece of gear every photographer needs in their bag. The main reason why so many photographers don’t include this versatile tool in their bag is room. A roll of Gaff tape is large!
In this video, I show you how you can bring a little or a lot of Gaff tape with you by creating a simple strip.
Want to learn more about Gaff tape? Click here.
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- How to make room in your bag for a roll of Gaff tape - February 27, 2019
- How a photographer uses a Cintiq creative pen display - February 25, 2019
- The InFocus Interview Show with Rick Friedman | Photofocus Podcast February 22, 2019 - February 22, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.