If you thought that printing high-quality images was complicated, be reassured. Here’s how to easily prepare your photos for printing in five simple steps!

1. Select your pictures

As obvious as this may sound, that’ll probably be the hardest part (that was mine for sure). Which photos will suit your bedroom/bathroom/kitchen/office decoration best? Which pictures brings out the most memories to you and your loved ones? Don’t hesitate to take into account your personal preferences as well as colors, textures and themes.

2. Prepare your files

Cropping

Take note of the print size you want to get and make sure the aspect ratio is the same. As an example, an 8×10 print has to be cropped at a 4:5 aspect ratio to perfectly fit.

Resolution

I highly recommend to have a 300 pixel per inch (ppi) resolution file for an optimal quality print. This will allow maximum details and sharpness in the print. If you don’t have such a high-resolution, the minimum requirement in some cases can start as low as 80 ppi. If you’re unsure if your photo is suitable for printing, you can ask for professional advice right here.

File type

A good old, high-quality JPEG is a sure type of file to use with any printing company.

Color space

The most popular and recommended color space for printing is sRGB. You can convert it yourself for maximum control if you have editing software. If you don’t, no big deal, the printing company will automatically do it for you.

Editing (optional step)

If you happen to enjoy editing, you might even want to completely re-edit your photos for this new purpose, making saturation/contrast/colors are on point. Pure whites and pure blacks will not show any information. You might want to adjust these levels in order to keep (or eliminate) details in those areas depending on the look you are going for once printed.

3. Placing your order

Find your favorite professional printing supplier and place your order. All suppliers provide a convenient step-by-step guide to make it easier. Different finishes are often available (glossy, satin, matte …). I personally like to go for a more satin finish (kind of in-between glossy and matte) that will not reflect any source light and create a more contemporary style.

4. Frame your photos

A new trend

If you’re into a very clean and elegant look, you might love the new Xpozer‘s swappable suspension system. Its lightweight aluminum mount is virtually invisible (hidden behind the hanging picture). These mounts can be reused whenever you want to update your prints with new favorite shots.

5. Enjoy!

At this point, the job is mostly done! Once you get your order, all that’s left is to hang your artwork with a nail or a screw (disclaimer: I leave this part to my husband …).

Seeing our favorite images in a physical and tangible form is something extremely rewarding. Each photo represents a unique story and celebrates the special moments of our lives. Now that you know how easy it is to prepare your photos for printing … I bet you’ll be hooked! ;)