How to create a dramatic sunset scene

When it comes to photographing a sunset, things can sometimes be a bit tricky. Your sun might be overexposed and your scene might be slightly washed out. So how do you create that perfect, dramatic sunset?

In the below video, Serge Ramelli will show you how to capture and process your sunset photos. He talks about exposure settings, using a tripod, clouds, white balance and more.

Once you’ve captured your scene, you can use his free presets (or get the full collection) to make sure your sunset photos pop every time!