Do you have a photographer in your life and are not sure what to get her or him? No problem, we’re here to help. Here’s some ideas for those of you who are scratching your head trying to figure out what to get. I’ve tried to choose gifts that would appeal to photographers no matter what genre they shoot. Except for maybe the giraffe shutter hugger. You’ll see.

Always useful

I think almost everyone can use one of these in their backpack. Everyone’s lens and equipment get dusty, after all.

Perfect for the photographer who photographs in cold weather but still has to make adjustments to his gear.

Love = food and drink

1:1 life-size replica of a Nikkor AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8G ED lens that is actually a drinking cup. Keep drinks hot …. or keeps them cold with its insulated stainless steel interior. I’ve received two of these as gifts, so I use one at work and one at home. I don’t use one out in the field, however. As a night photographer, I know it would only be a matter of time until I try to drink out of one of my camera lenses.

A wine stopper topped with a small golden camera. It uses an infused, natural cork finished with an all natural/non-toxic/hypoallergenic clear coating.

If we can have wine stoppers, why not shot glasses?

What’s Valentine’s Day without chocolate? So yes, this is what you think it is: camera-shaped chocolate. Available in either milk or dark chocolate.

Fun gifts

Get this for your favorite children’s photographer! Now they can free up your hand by having a cute stuffed giraffe mounted to your lens! Or get this for your favorite night photographer. They’ll be confused, sure, but night photographers are weird. They’ll just go with it.

Beautifully detailed keychain with a decorative camera “lens” attached. This can also be engraved.

A necklace with a very small minimalist camera for your favorite photographer. Made from quality plated .925 Sterling Silver and suitable for sensitive skin. Available in 3 plated finishes.

Lightweight earrings with little cameras are made with one piece of aluminum wire. You can choose cat’s eyes beads of varying colors.

A fun retro camera pillow cover made of 100% cotton linen.