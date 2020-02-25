The Photofocus team is out in Las Vegas for this week, checking out WPPI! Throughout the week we’ll showcase some great new products and companies, so stay tuned. Here are some great deals to get you started, whether you’re with us in Vegas or browsing from the comfort of your home!

Lume Cube

Our friends at Lume Cube are offering 15% off its entire site through March 4, 2020. Regularly $89.95, you can get a basic Lume Cube 2.0 kit for just . Save 15% now with the code WPPIFOCUS15.

And don’t forget to join the Photofocus team for a free photowalk, sponsored by Lume Cube, tonight, February 25, 2020! Click here to see all the details and register.

B&H Photo

B&H is offering some great show specials that are available to both attendees and online shoppers. Click here to check out all their deals; below are a few standouts:

Platypod

Get your favorite Platypod compact camera support on sale at the Platypod booth, #1029. Get steady shots in tight spots with Platypod! Note this deal is not eligible on bundles or the Platyball.

Sigma

Sigma is offering its 45mm f/2.8 Contemporary DG DN lens for $50 off. Available in Sony E or Leica mounts. Savings valid through March 3, 2020. Click here to get yours!

MagMod

We’re big fans of MagMod, and during WPPI, they’re offering up to 25% off when you visit their booth! Find them at booth #609, right at the entrance to the trade show. They’ll also be having 30-minute presentations by some amazing photographers to show you how to best utilize your MagMod lighting modifiers.