Camera companies are truly in the swing of things this Black Friday, offering huge deals on cameras, lenses and accessories. Here are some standouts. Be sure to visit our Holiday Shopping Guide for these deals and many more!

Sigma

Sigma is offering deals on various lenses. Deals end December 5, 2019.

35mm f/1.4 ART lens: Save $250. Originally $899, now $649.

Save $250. Originally $899, now $649. 50mm f/1.4 ART lens: Save $120. Originally $949, now $829.

Save $120. Originally $949, now $829. 85mm f/1.4 ART lens: Save $40. Originally $1119, now $1079.

Save $40. Originally $1119, now $1079. 70-200mm f/2.8 DG Sports lens: Save $240. Originally $1499, now $1259.

Save $240. Originally $1499, now $1259. 150mm f/2.8 EX DG Macro lens: Save $500. Originally $969, now $469.

Save $500. Originally $969, now $469. 120-300mm f/2.8 DG Sports lens: Save $500. Originally $3499, now $2999.

Save $500. Originally $3499, now $2999. MC-11 Mount Converter: Save $100. Originally $249, now $149.

Canon

Canon is offering up to $800 off its cameras, and up to $400 off lenses. Deals last through the holiday season.

DSLR equipment

EOS 1DX Mark II: Save $500. Originally $5999, now $5499.

Save $500. Originally $5999, now $5499. EOS 5D Mark IV: Save $600. Originally $3099, now $2499.

Save $600. Originally $3099, now $2499. EOS 6D Mark II: Save $400. Originally $1599, now $1199.

Save $400. Originally $1599, now $1199. EOS Rebel T6 with 18-55mm and 75-300mm kit: Save $300. Originally $699, now $399.

Save $300. Originally $699, now $399. EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II lens: Save $300. Originally $1899, now $1599.

Save $300. Originally $1899, now $1599. EF 70-200mm f.2.8L III lens: Save $300. Originally $2099, now $1799.

Mirrorless equipment

EOS R: Save $500. Originally $2299, now $1799.

Save $500. Originally $2299, now $1799. EOS RP: Save $300. Originally $1299, now $999.

Save $300. Originally $1299, now $999. RF 50mm f/1.2L lens: Save $200. Originally $2299, now $2099.

Save $200. Originally $2299, now $2099. RF 24-105mm f/4L lens: Save $200. Originally $1099, now $899.

Sony

Sony is having huge savings on some of its older camera bodies, in addition to a few lenses. Deals last through the holiday season.

a7 II with 28-70mm lens : Save $600. Originally $2198, now $1698.

: Save $600. Originally $2198, now $1698. a7R III: Save $300. Originally $3098, now $2798.

Save $300. Originally $3098, now $2798. a7 III: Save $203. Originally $2001, now $1798.

Save $203. Originally $2001, now $1798. a9 with External Hard Drive and Shoulder Bag kit: Save $500. Originally $3998, now $3498. Read our review.

Save $500. Originally $3998, now $3498. Read our review. a6000 with 16-50mm and 55-210mm lenses: Save $400. Originally $998, now $598.

Save $400. Originally $998, now $598. FE 24-105mm f/4 lens: Save $200. Originally $1398, now $1198.

Save $200. Originally $1398, now $1198. FE 70-200 f/4 lens: Save $100. Originally $1498, now $1398.

Save $100. Originally $1498, now $1398. FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro lens: Save $100. Originally $1098, now $998.

Olympus

Olympus is offering several deals on its cameras, including the new OM-D E-M5 Mark III and the E-M1X. Deals end December 3, 2019.

OM-D E-M1X: Save $400. Originally $2999.99, now $2599.99. Read our review.

Save $400. Originally $2999.99, now $2599.99. Read our review. OM-D E-M1 Mark II: Save $400. Originally $1699.99, now $1299.99.

Save $400. Originally $1699.99, now $1299.99. OM-D E-M5 Mark III and 14-150mm f/4-5.6 kit: Save $300. Originally $1799.99, now $1499.99. Read our review.

Save $300. Originally $1799.99, now $1499.99. Read our review. OM-D E-M10 Mark III: Save $250. Originally $649.99, now $399.99.

Save $250. Originally $649.99, now $399.99. TOUGH TG-6: Save $100. Originally $449.99, now $349.99.

Save $100. Originally $449.99, now $349.99. 17mm, 25mm, 45mm f/1.2 PRO lenses: Save $200. Originally $1199.99, now $999.99.

Save $200. Originally $1199.99, now $999.99. 7-14mm f/2.8 PRO lens: Save $150. Originally $1299.99, now $1149.99.

Save $150. Originally $1299.99, now $1149.99. 12-40mm f/2.8 PRO lens: Save $200. Originally $999.99, now $799.99.

Save $200. Originally $999.99, now $799.99. 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO lens: Save $200. Originally $1499.99, now $1299.99.

Fuji

Fuji has several specials that last through the holiday season, with savings up to $700.

X Series

X-T3: Save $200. Originally $1499, now $1299.

Save $200. Originally $1499, now $1299. X-T3 with 16mm f/1.4 lens or 56mm f/1.2 lens: Save $500. Originally $2498, now $1998.

Save $500. Originally $2498, now $1998. X-T30: Save $100. Originally $899, now $799.

Save $100. Originally $899, now $799. XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR: Save $200. Originally $1199, now $999.

Save $200. Originally $1199, now $999. XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM WR: Save $200. Originally $1599, now $1399.

Save $200. Originally $1599, now $1399. XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR: Save $200. Originally $1999, now $1799.

GFX

GFX 50R Medium Format Camera: Save $500. Originally $4499.95, now $3999.95.

Save $500. Originally $4499.95, now $3999.95. GFX 50S Medium Format Camera: Save $500. Originally $5499, now $4999.

Save $500. Originally $5499, now $4999. GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR: Save $500. Originally $2299.95, now $1799.95.

Save $500. Originally $2299.95, now $1799.95. GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR: Save $500. Originally $3299.95, now $2799.95.

Nikon

Nikon is offering some giant savings of up to $1600 off DSLR cameras, $700 off mirrorless cameras and $650 off lenses. Deals last through the holiday season.

DSLR equipment

D850 camera: Save $500. Originally $3296.95, now $2796.95.

Save $500. Originally $3296.95, now $2796.95. D810 camera with 24-120mm lens: Save $1600. Originally $4096.95, now $2496.95.

Save $1600. Originally $4096.95, now $2496.95. D750 camera and 24-120mm lens: Save $1100. Originally $2796.95, now $1696.95

Save $1100. Originally $2796.95, now $1696.95 D3500 with 18-55mm and 70-300mm kit: Save $400. Originally $846.95, now $446.95.

Save $400. Originally $846.95, now $446.95. AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E lens: Save $650. Originally $2796.95, now $2146.95.

Save $650. Originally $2796.95, now $2146.95. AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E lens: Save $500. Originally $2396.95, now $1896.95.

Save $500. Originally $2396.95, now $1896.95. AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4G lens: Save $70. Originally $446.95, now $376.95.

Save $70. Originally $446.95, now $376.95. AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G lens: Save $300. Originally $1896.95, now $1596.95.

Save $300. Originally $1896.95, now $1596.95. AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E lens: Save $300. Originally $2196.95, now $1896.95.

Mirrorless equipment

Z 7 camera: Save $700. Originally $3396.95, now $2696.95.

Save $700. Originally $3396.95, now $2696.95. Z 6 camera: Save $300. Originally $1996.95, now $1696.95.

Save $300. Originally $1996.95, now $1696.95. NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 lens: Save $300. Originally $2296.95, now $1196.95

Save $300. Originally $2296.95, now $1196.95 NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 lens: Save $150. Originally $846.95, now $696.95.

Panasonic

Panasonic is offering major deals on all its micro four-thirds equipment through the holiday season.