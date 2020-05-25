Every photographer needs a flash eventually. If you’re into portraits or real estate, then the Godox AD200 may be the best all around value in the marketplace today.

First look

With 200 watt seconds (Ws) of power built into its relatively pint-size body — a profile that’s only slightly larger than your average speedlight — the AD200 combines the best of both worlds between speedlight flash and powerful strobe.

The average speedlight has between 50-80 Ws of power, which is generally fine for most situations. Where the AD200 really shines is in those instances when you really need a lot of light and don’t want to carry large strobes and packs around to get the job done.

The AD200 is a fantastic companion on a real estate shoot, enough power to fill even large rooms with light. The AD200 helps make real estate images a breeze!

Build quality

The AD200 is built to a high standard, made out of rugged plastic, though I’d be afraid to drop it as it looks like it would crack if I did.

The AD200 weighs in at 19.7 oz. or 560 grams, meaning it’s more substantial in weight than your average speedlight flash, but it’s still portable enough to fit in your pocket. I carry mine in my pocket when I’m out on a real estate shoot.

On the side and on the bottom there are female 1/4” 20 mounting holes for when you want to set up the AD200 off camera on a stand. The LCD control panel on the back of the body is rather rudimentary, but it’s also clear and obvious. There is a USB port for firmware updates and a 3.5mm PC sync connector if you want to use the AD200 wired to your camera.

The battery is lithium and large, capable of producing an awesome 500 full power flashes! On the downside, the on/off switch is oddly placed and can be difficult to see/find in dark environments as it blends into the body … it’s almost camouflaged.

Versatility

Unlike traditional speedlights, the AD200 has a unique party trick — the front flash head can come off and is interchangeable with other accessories. These range from the included bare bulb flash to a wired extension as well as a round head — similar to the Godox V1.

Additionally, Godox has a Bowens mount accessory which opens the door to hundreds of light modifiers. I attach mine to MagMod’s MagBox softbox when I’m shooting portraits, or if I need to be creative, I’ll attach a snoot to really focus the light.

Power ranges from 1/128 all the way to full power 1/1 — a total of eight stops of range.

I love the versatility of the AD200. In this case I lit the subject using the AD200 on a light pole and attached a snoot to the front of the flash to focus the light on her face. Another example of focused light on a snoot aimed at the subject’s face. Here we bounced a bare AD200 on the wall behind the camera to fill the room with light and soften the light on the subject’s face.

What’s also great about the AD200 is the entire Godox ecosystem of triggers and flashes. The AD200 is cross compatible with virtually every camera system and there’s a trigger for every major camera brand — be it micro four-thirds, Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fuji and even Pentax.

Unlike a speedlight, however, the AD200 doesn’t have a hot shoe mount. Instead it has to be trigged by optical slave, a compatible Godox speedlight or a Godox flash trigger. In my real estate work, I use the AD200 with my Nikon D750 off -camera and handheld. I’ll trigger it with the V1 — this way I can aim and place the light exactly where I want it. I’ll also place it on a lightstand or light pole and my assistant can aim the flash where we need it.

Godox has a myriad of available accessories available, everything from gels, snoots and barn doors, for virtually any lighting scenario possible.

Godox AD200 specs

Compatibility: All major camera brands

Color temperature: 5600K (+/- 200K) — Daylight

Recycle time: 0.01 to 2.1 Seconds

Flash duration: Speedlight Flash Head — 1/220 to 1/13000

Flash duration: Bare Bulb Flash Head — 1/220 to 1/11300

High speed sync: Up to 1/8000s

Battery: Lithium, 14.4 V / 2900 mAH

Number of full power flashes: 500

Final thoughts

Portable, powerful, versatile and affordable, what’s not to love? The AD200 combines the power of a strobe and the portability of a speedlight and all at a relative bargain price. I own two and I love them!

Pros

Price — it’s a steal

Size — small enough to fit in your pocket

Power — 200 Ws

Battery — 500 full power flashes

Cons

Buttons and menus take a little bit of time to grasp

Oddly placed on/off switch, blends into the body and is hard to see in dark environments

The Godox AD200 is currently on sale for $299. A separate Pro version is also available, allowing down to 1/256 power and a modified on/off switch, for $349. Even at that price, the AD200 and AD200 Pro are relative bargains!