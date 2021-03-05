Photography isn’t just the act of capturing the action. Rather it’s important that a photographer compose their shots. In photography, composition is a visual language. Changing composition can completely alter the mood and tone of an image. Photos can be jarring or soothing, vast or constrained.

In this chapter, instructor Richard Harrington explains things to consider when composing a shot.

