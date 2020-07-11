Here at Photofocus, we’re huge fans of printing your work to hang on a wall. It’s much more meaningful than sharing on social media — it’s a true work of art!

Back in May, Vanelli interviewed Mirza Izic of metal printing company Image Wizards. The company offers stunning metal prints that are super lightweight — meaning they’re easy to hang! Our friend Scott Kelby talked about his experience with Image Wizards earlier this week on The Grid; be sure to check out his thoughts above!

Want to get a metal print for yourself and see what all the excitement is about? Visit imagewizards.com, and save 15% when you use the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS15!