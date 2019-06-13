Get started with nighttime time-lapses with a free Viewbug membership

With summer upon us, now’s the perfect time to hone in some of your outdoor photography skills. Viewbug has an amazing community of photographers, and allows you to compete in photo challenges, communicate in the forum and stay engaged with other photographers and their work. In addition, there are also several online courses, like “Nighttime Time-Lapse” from Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington.

About the course

Shooting time-lapse video is a fun activity that can yield fantastic results — if you have the right gear and skills. Rich Harrington shows you what to bring and what to do (in field and in post) to get great-looking nighttime time-lapses. Learn how to create a stable platform for the shoot, illuminate objects on the ground, calculate the right shooting interval and exposure, and locate constellations and planets using a few handy apps.

Rich also shares techniques for capturing multiple exposures and sunsets accurately. In the final chapter, he’ll show how to develop your shots with Camera Raw and Lightroom Classic and assemble the videos with tools such as After Effects, LRTimelapse, Photomatix and Photoshop. Plus, get some tips that will help you fake star trails and smooth out noisy images. This video is available for FREE. Upgrade now and access all the classes. Anytime. Anywhere.

Claim your free Viewbug Pro membership

Want to watch this and other courses to help boost your photography? Viewbug is offering a free one-month Viewbug Pro membership, exclusive to Photofocus readers. After your free month, you pay just $6.92 per month to continue.

In addition to some great courses, you also receive unlimited photo uploads and contest participation, your own website, the ability to sell your images and more. Sign up today!