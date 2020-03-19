With a lot of us working from home now, B&H Photo is highlighting some great products that we can all use while we’re working from our desks or couches.
Their Work from Home page features several products to make sure you stay as productive as possible. Included are things like computers, monitors, printers, computer peripherals and more. Below are some of our favorites.
Computers
- Apple 16″ MacBook Pro (Late 2019): $2199, $200 off
- ASUS 13.3″ ZenBook 13 UX331FAL Laptop: $699.99, $250 off
- Apple 13″ MacBook Air (Mid 2019): $899, $200 off
- Microsoft 15″ Surface Book 2: $1999
- Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad S340 Laptop Kit: $629, save $300
Monitors
- ViewSonic VX3211-2K-MHD 32″ 16:9 SuperClear IPS Monitor: $279.99
- BenQ SW240 24.1″ 16:10 PhotoVue IPS Monitor: $399 (read our review)
- Dell U2518D UltraSharp 25″ 16:9 HDR IPS Monitor: $299.99; $49.96 off
- LG 27ML600M-B 27″ 16:9 Radeon FreeSync IPS Monitor: $159.95; $50 of
Computer peripherals
- Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Tablet (Medium): $299.95, $80 off (read our review)
- Wacom Intuos Bluetooth Creative Pen Tablet (Small): $79.95, $20 off (read our review)
- Rode NT-USB Mini USB Microphone: $99
Printers
- Canon PIXMA PRO-10 Wireless Professional Inkjet Photo Printer: $449, save $250
- Epson SureColor P800 Inkjet Printer: $895, save $300 (read our review)
Want to see more of what B&H has to offer for your home workspace? Click here.
Lead photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash