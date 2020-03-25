Our friends over at Lume Cube have started their Spring Cleaning Sale, featuring items up to 40% off! Lume Cube is a great, portable solution for both photography and videography to bring some lights to your scene. They can also help make some really cool long exposures, providing light in ways that wouldn’t otherwise be possible.

What’s on sale

Lume Cube AIR — originally $69.95, now $49.95

This 5600K light is the smallest, lightest and most compact professional solution on the market. It’s also waterproof and offers several mounting options, the freedom of wireless control and a range of diffusers (which are included). Get yours >

Lume Cube STROBE — originally $49.95, now $39.95

The STROBE is the world’s first consumer-friendly anti-collision drone light. It attaches right to the bottom of your drone, and is compatible with every drone on the market! Lasting six hours, it’s visible from more than three miles away, and can flash white, red or green. It’s also visible in any direction! Get yours >

Lume Cube PANEL — originally $149.95, now $139.95

Perfect for videographers, the PANEL is Lume Cube’s first Bi-Color LED light. It features an LCD screen on the back, allowing you to adjust color temperature and brightness. It also keeps you updated on battery life with the settings you choose. Get yours >

Various accessories and lighting kits

Also on sale are a few other lighting kits, diffusion kits, mounts, smartphone clips and grips. Check it out!

How to use Lume Cube

The team at Photofocus has gotten the chance to use Lume Cube lights in many different ways. Here’s just a few articles that might help you see the light: