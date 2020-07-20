Looking to upgrade your Nikon or Sony camera system? Our friends over at B&H have some amazing deals!
Nikon savings
Nikon has made some huge savings available on some of its most popular lenses and cameras. Below are a few of our favorites; be sure to check out the rest on B&H!
DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G
A great entry-level prime lens whether you’re photographing products, environmental portraits or street shots. Save $20; $176.95.
NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G
The 85mm focal length is perfect for photographing headshots. Save $50; $426.95.
Micro-NIKKOR 105mm f/2.8G IF ED
If you’re looking to step up your macro game, this is one that can’t be beat. The 105mm f/2.8 is also a great portrait lens. Save $90; $806.95.
NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED
Often referred to as one of the greatest wide-angle lenses ever developed for digital cameras, the 14-24mm f/2.8 is great for landscapes, cityscapes and more. Save $150; $1596.95.
NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8 E FL ED VR
If you need great low-light performance with a strong reach, the 70-200mm f/2.8 is a common go-to. Save $200; $2146.95.
Save on cameras, too!
B&H also has some great savings on Nikon cameras and kits! Check out these deals below:
- Nikon D610 with 50mm f/1.8 lens kit: Save $1100; $896.95
- Nikon Z 6 with FTZ adapter and bag kit: Save $400; $1846.90
- Nikon D750: Save $200; $1496.95
- Nikon D3500 with 18-55mm and 70-300mm lens kit: Save $250; $596.95
Sony savings
Sony has extended several of their deals, as well as added a few new offers. See all the Sony camera deals here.
Alpha a6100 with accessories kit
Featuring a 24.2 megapixel sensor, the Alpha a6100 provides a perfect blend of stills and video. Offering up to 11fps shooting, the a6100 also includes Sony’s state of the art Real-time Eye AF and subject tracking capabilities. Save $151; $598.
Alpha a7 III
Ready to switch to Sony? The Alpha a7 III is a great starting point for anyone wanting to get into the Sony system. entry-level mirrorless camera for anyone wanting the power of the Sony system. The a7 III is a 24-megapixel camera that features 5-axis SteadyShot INSIDE image stabilization and powerful Real-time Eye AF autofocus capabilities. Save $200; $1798.
Need a backup camera? Save $500 on the previous-generation Alpha a7 II!
Alpha a7R IV
Achieve high-resolution photos with the 61-megapixel Alpha a7R IV. Perfect for portrait photographers, the a7R IV features 10fps shooting, Real-time eye AF and tracking AF technologies as well as 15-stop dynamic range. Save $300; $3198.
Save on lenses, too!
B&H also has some great savings on Sony lenses! Check out these deals below:
- FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS: Save $200; $1198
- E 16-55mm f/2.8 G: Save $100; $1298
- E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS: Save $100; $898Lead photo by JD Gipson on Unsplash