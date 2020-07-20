Looking to upgrade your Nikon or Sony camera system? Our friends over at B&H have some amazing deals!

Nikon savings

Nikon has made some huge savings available on some of its most popular lenses and cameras. Below are a few of our favorites; be sure to check out the rest on B&H!

DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G

A great entry-level prime lens whether you’re photographing products, environmental portraits or street shots. Save $20; $176.95.

NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G

The 85mm focal length is perfect for photographing headshots. Save $50; $426.95.

Micro-NIKKOR 105mm f/2.8G IF ED

If you’re looking to step up your macro game, this is one that can’t be beat. The 105mm f/2.8 is also a great portrait lens. Save $90; $806.95.

NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED

Often referred to as one of the greatest wide-angle lenses ever developed for digital cameras, the 14-24mm f/2.8 is great for landscapes, cityscapes and more. Save $150; $1596.95.

NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8 E FL ED VR

If you need great low-light performance with a strong reach, the 70-200mm f/2.8 is a common go-to. Save $200; $2146.95.

Save on cameras, too!

B&H also has some great savings on Nikon cameras and kits! Check out these deals below:

Sony savings

Sony has extended several of their deals, as well as added a few new offers. See all the Sony camera deals here.

Alpha a6100 with accessories kit

Featuring a 24.2 megapixel sensor, the Alpha a6100 provides a perfect blend of stills and video. Offering up to 11fps shooting, the a6100 also includes Sony’s state of the art Real-time Eye AF and subject tracking capabilities. Save $151; $598.

Alpha a7 III

Ready to switch to Sony? The Alpha a7 III is a great starting point for anyone wanting to get into the Sony system. entry-level mirrorless camera for anyone wanting the power of the Sony system. The a7 III is a 24-megapixel camera that features 5-axis SteadyShot INSIDE image stabilization and powerful Real-time Eye AF autofocus capabilities. Save $200; $1798.

Need a backup camera? Save $500 on the previous-generation Alpha a7 II!

Alpha a7R IV

Achieve high-resolution photos with the 61-megapixel Alpha a7R IV. Perfect for portrait photographers, the a7R IV features 10fps shooting, Real-time eye AF and tracking AF technologies as well as 15-stop dynamic range. Save $300; $3198.

Save on lenses, too!

B&H also has some great savings on Sony lenses! Check out these deals below: