Why am I a member of North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA)? For starters, I think the name says a lot. It’s my neighborhood and it’s my jam.

I have been shifting to nature photography as my photographic subject matter and my art. I’m sharing this now as NANPA is offering a sneak peek to look behind the membership curtain through June 30. Check in here.

NANPA benefits

Becoming a member of NANPA offers a lot. When I went looking to share here I found many benefits of which I hadn’t been aware.

You can learn about new techniques, improve your photographic skills, network with other photographers that have similar interests and help advocate for the environment. Attend meetings and events while sharing your doings. In addition, the organization advocates for photographers in the copyright realm and also secures discounts on insurance and gear to save members money.

“NANPA offers nature photographers of all interests and skill levels resources, information and support to take their nature photography to the next level,” said Teresa Ransdell, NANPA membership director. “NANPA has always been a wonderful place for nature photographers to learn and network. The organization also helps with understanding nature, and the better you understand your subject the stronger images you can make.”

Webinars

I enjoy one member benefit especially — NANPA hosts a webinar series for current NANPA members. Most webinars are recorded in case you cannot attend the live webinar (or want to review later), and are available a few days after the event.

I counted a little over 100 webinars in the library. Subjects and skill levels vary, but there’s about five years of content available to members. I’ve hosted a webinar for NANPA, too, on getting the most from your long lens. After signing in for the sneak peek, you can check that out (under On Demand Recordings – Gear) along with some of the other webinars.

NANPA membership by the numbers

You can become a General Member for $100 for a year. Or, sign in for two years at $180 and save $20. If there are two of you in the same household or business members at the same address, a Joint Membership is $150. Student and partner memberships are also available.

There’s much more. A whole website is devoted to letting you know and understand how NANPA can be of help to you and your photography. I hope I wet your whistle for more info and you’ll take advantage of the NANPA sneak peek open to you until June 30, 2020.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob