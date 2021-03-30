Drive a car? You can get a higher angle of view to make your photographs with this little gizmo.

Photo from up top

How many times have you wished for a slightly higher angle for your photos? I know that upon occasion, I’ve stood on the seat of the car and the armrest to increase my height. Take my word — that’s not real good for the resale value of the vehicle. Scuff marks on the door … grime on the seats …

But there’s a better way.

Car door step

I found this by accident one day and I’m glad I did. Using the door catch you can mount this step with an open car door. It gives you a removable step to reach the top of the car. It also makes for an easy way to gain some height for your photography.

I used this to get a higher angle of view to better tell the story of the marsh against the volcanic mountains here in Arizona.

Ground level vs. door step

In the image at the top of the post, the view was blocked by the marsh grass in the foreground concealing most of the water.

In the below image, with an easy jump in height, the marsh grass was a foreground element. That allowed the water to become a bigger player in contrast to the volcanic mountains in the background.

It makes for a better image, don’t you think?

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob