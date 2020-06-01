This morning, Olympus announced a unique sale for photographers. The company is offering a free OM-D camera with the purchase of three select M.Zuiko lenses. The sale starts today and lasts through July 5, 2020.

Designed with birding and wildlife photographers in mind, Olympus is offering the Ultimate Nature Kit for a total net price of $5799.96, which gives savings of up to $2999.99.

With the purchase of the 7-14mm f/2.8 PRO, 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO and 300mm f/4 PRO lenses, customers can choose one of the following camera bodies for free — the OM-D E-M1X, the OM-D E-M1 Mark III or the OM-D E-M1 Mark II.

This offer is valid in the United States only. To get started, visit the links below: