Any occasion unique gift ideas for photographers

I’ve been looking for some great, yet inexpensive gift ideas for my photography-loving friends. But buying them equipment or gear is a little over my spending allowance. So if your camera lover has a fun sense of humor or loves all things photography, I’ve found some fun things that are bound to make any image capturer happy without breaking your budget.

Floating Hand Grip for GoPro HERO cameras

Fellow Photofocus writer Doug Dalton let me borrow one of these babies when I took an adventure to the island of Tonga. Your adventure junkie friend will love this.

The Floating Hand Grip for GoPro eliminates the risk of losing gear when your main priority is having fun. Available for $19.94 on Amazon.

Camera lens mug/lens coffee cup

Your editing station could receive a fun face-lift with this. Plus, I’m pretty sure that a coffee mug that resembles one of a photographer lover’s favorite tool — a lens. They are bound to love this gift. Available for $9.89 on Amazon.

Fun film canister toilet paper

OK, whoever thought of this one must REALLY love photography. Yes, it’s a toilet paper holder. You’re bound to create some laughs with this gift and even bring some chuckles while your guests are sitting on the throne. Available for $13.98 on Amazon.

