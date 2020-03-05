In my previous article surveying the state of Nikon’s mirrorless Z system, I looked at the trio of cameras currently available: The full frame Nikon Z6 and Z7 cameras and the DX-format Nikon Z50.

Cameras are certainly the main component of any photographic kit, but you cannot take photos without a lens. During the time since launching the Z6 and Z7 cameras in late 2018, Nikon has released a dozen native lenses for their new Z mount, including a pair of APS-C lenses for the Z50.

Among these lenses, many of them are oriented toward enthusiasts and professional photographers. These are denoted as S-series lenses and they include better weather resistance and a customizable control ring, which lets you control camera and lens settings such as ISO, shutter speed, aperture and focus.

In this lens article, I will be looking at the prime lenses in the Nikkor Z lens lineup, all of which are currently full-frame (FX) lenses. In a separate article, I will be covering the FX and DX (APS-C) lenses in the Nikon Z system. My hands-on experience with Nikkor Z prime lenses is limited to the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S lens, which launched alongside the Z6 and Z7 in 2018.

Price: $1,050 USD

Availability: March 2020

Widest prime lens available for the Nikon Z system

Max diameter x min. length: 3.33 in. (84.5mm) x 4.27 in. (108.5mm)

Weight: 1.11 lb. (505g)

77mm filter thread

14 elements in 11 groups 3 extra-low dispersion elements Includes Nano Crystal and Super Integrated Coating

9 aperture diaphragm blades

Angle of view: 94°

Minimum focus distance: 7.87 in. (20cm), resulting in 0.19x maximum magnification

Includes multi-focus system for fast and smooth autofocus

The Nikon 20mm f/1.8 AF-S lens for Nikon F mount is one of my favorite wide prime lenses. Thus, it has long been a staple in my bag, especially for nighttime photography and I’m excited to try the new version for the Nikon Z mount, as it should deliver strong overall performance. However, it will be interesting to see how the Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S performs with respect to comatic aberration because this is particularly important when photographing the night sky.

Great for: Landscapes, night sky photography (hopefully), environmental portraits and general low light photography

Price: $1,000 USD

Max diameter x min. length: 3.07 in. (78mm) x 3.8 in. (96.5mm)

Weight: 15.87 oz. (450g)

72mm filter thread

12 elements in 10 groups 1 extra-low dispersion and 4 aspherical elements Includes Nano Crystal and Super Integrated Coating

9 aperture diaphragm blades

Angle of view: 84°

Minimum focus distance: 9.84 in. (25cm), resulting in 0.15x maximum magnification

Slightly longer in focal length than the Nikon 20mm f/1.8 S lens, the 24mm f/1.8 S lens is a standard focal wide-angle prime lens; most camera systems include a similar optic. I have not shot with this lens, but it’s a safe bet that it’s a solid choice for landscape, architecture and reportage work.

Great for: Landscapes, architecture, environmental portraits, reportage and general low-light photography

Price: $850 USD

Max diameter x min. length: 2.87 in. (73mm) x 3.39 in. (86mm)

Weight: 13.05 oz. (370g)

62mm filter thread

11 elements in 9 groups 3 aspherical elements and 2 extra-low dispersion elements Includes Nano Crystal and Super Integrated Coating

9 aperture diaphragm blades

Angle of view: 63°

Minimum focus distance: 9.84 in. (25cm), resulting in 0.19x maximum magnification

One of the launch lenses for the Nikon Z6 and Z7 cameras, the 35mm f/1.8 S is a standard wide prime lens. The lens offers good performance and a nice depth of field effect when shooting wide open. During my time with the lens, I was impressed by its quick autofocus speeds and good center frame sharpness. The lens is also quite compact for a Z lens and results in one of the more compact and lightweight Z combos available.

Great for: Portraits, reportage and general low-light photography

$600 USD

Max diameter x min. length: 2.99 in. (76mm) x 3.41 in. (86.5mm)

Weight: 14.64 oz. (416g)

62mm filter thread

12 elements in 9 groups 2 aspherical elements and 2 extra-low dispersion elements Includes Nano Crystal and Super Integrated Coating

9 aperture diaphragm blades

Angle of view: 47°

Minimum focus distance: 1.31 ft. (39.9cm), resulting in 0.15x maximum magnification

The 50mm f/1.8 lens is a standard offering in nearly every camera system due to its versatility and relatively affordable price point. Along with the 35mm f/1.8 S lens, the 50mm f/1.8 S is a compact and lightweight lens. I have not had the chance to use the lens, but user reports have been positive. It is quite a bit more expensive than the equivalent 50mm f/1.8 lens for the Nikon F mount, which is unfortunate, but it does include improved optical features.

Great for: Portraits, reportage and general photography

Price: $8,000 USD

Availability: Soon

Includes a trunk case, which costs $800 USD separately

Manual focus lens

Features a built-in OLED information panel and assignable L.Fn button

Built-in rotating tripod collar

Max diameter x min. length: 4.02 in. (102mm) x 6.02 in. (153mm)

Weight: 4.4 lb. (2,000g)

17 elements in 10 groups Includes a special large-diameter ground aspherical element 4 extra-low dispersion elements and 3 aspherical elements Includes Nano Crystal, Super Integrated and ARNEO coatings

11 aperture diaphragm blades

Angle of view: 40.5°

Minimum focus distance: 1.64 ft. (50cm), resulting in 0.19x maximum magnification

The 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens is a modern take on a classic lens. In the 1970s, Nikon released the 58mm f/1.2 Noct lens, which was a technologically advanced lens at the time of its release and remains a popular lens on the used market. Ahead of the Z6 and Z7 launch, Nikon promised that the large diameter Z mount would allow the creation of f/0.95 lenses, and the Noct delivers on this promise.

The lens is a beast, both in terms of its size and optical design. It’s the largest and heaviest Z lens so far and incorporates a special large-diameter aspherical element which promises to deliver excellent optical performance, even when shooting wide open. To aid with manual focus, the lens includes an information panel which can display focus distance and depth of field and features focus distance markings along the edge of the wide focus ring, unlike Nikkor Z lenses. It is also the only Nikkor Z lens with 11 aperture diaphragm blades, which should create beautiful out-of-focus areas with smooth bokeh.

At $8,000 USD, this lens is not an ideal option for most photographers, but for those with the funds, it should prove to be a uniquely interesting optic.

Great for: Portraiture and any situations needing a very fast aperture and shallow depth of field

Price: $800 USD

Longest prime lens in the Z system

Max diameter x min. length: 2.95 in. (75mm) x 3.9 in. (99mm)

Weight: 1.03 lb. (470g)

67mm filter thread

12 elements in 8 groups 2 extra-low dispersion elements Includes Nano Crystal and Super Integrated Coating

9 aperture diaphragm blades

Angle of view: 28° 30′

Minimum focus distance: 2.62 ft. (80cm), resulting in a 0.12x maximum magnification

The Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8 S is the longest prime lens in the current Nikkor Z lens lineup and is one of five f/1.8 prime lenses. The 85mm f/1.8 S is similar in size and weight to the 50mm f/1.8 S lens but is better suited for closer portraits with tighter framing.

Great for: Portraiture, including upper body portraits

Summary

The Nikon Z system has a variety of interesting prime lenses available. The most interesting is the Noct 58mm f/0.95 due to its sheer engineering achievement. However, on the most normal side of things, the variety of f/1.8 lenses offer customers a great blend of performance and portability. As we will see in the final part of my Nikon Z system overview, there are additional prime lenses due to arrive in 2020 and beyond.