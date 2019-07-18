Share this post with your friends:
I edit vertically, don’t you?

You heard me, right folks, I edit on a vertical screen and yes it’s as crazy as it sounds. However, for a portrait photographer like myself, it has been a game-changer. I generally take most of my images vertically, so it only made sense that I start editing vertically. Here’s why it’s really enhanced my workflow.

The amount of screen space that I was missing when my monitor was turned horizontal was unreal! Now, with my monitor vertical, I can have my subject’s face fill up my entire screen. I have the BenQ SW271 monitor which is HUGE and my subject’s face fills every inch of it. It’s incredible. I no longer need to zoom in as much just to see if that’s a mole or zit. My screen acts like a giant magnifying glass and it’s the most beautiful thing.

My secret weapon

Now I know someone is going to say it’s impossible to edit with the image taking over the whole screen. To that, I say Loupedeck! The Loupedeck is my secret weapon and I have been using it for about six months now and I still love it. I have the ability to edit my entire image while it is in full-screen mode, which I can activate while hitting the F key in Lightroom Classic.

This means my image takes up the entire screen, and I don’t need to see any of the Lightroom panels. My image is the only thing that is on my screen and it’s my absolute favorite feature.

Conclusion

So the next time you are editing flip your screen vertically and thank me later cause you’ll never go back. On Windows, you can check to see if your monitor has this ability by going to Settings > Display. From there you can change your orientation to Portrait. On a Mac, go to System Preferences > Display > Rotation.

