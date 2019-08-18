Share this post with your friends:
Great back to school savings on Fuji, Sony and more from B&H

With kids going back to school, B&H Photo Video is celebrating by having some great deals on camera gear and other equipment from Fuji, Sony, Panasonic, Apple and more. We’ve listed a few of our favorite deals below. Hurry — these deals won’t last long!

Fuji specials

Fuji is offering savings on three X-H1 kits:

Sony savings

Save up to $1000 on cameras, up to $200 lenses and up to $100 on accessories. and get a free USB dock and filter with select lenses. Click here to see all the Sony deals.

Panasonic deals

Save up to $700 on Panasonic Lumix camera bodies. Click here to see all the Panasonic savings.

Apple specials

Save on MacBook Pros, Mac Minis and iMacs! Click here to see all the Apple deals.

Other gear

In addition to the deals mentioned above, check out these other savings that B&H is offering:

Lead photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

