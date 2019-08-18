Great back to school savings on Fuji, Sony and more from B&H

With kids going back to school, B&H Photo Video is celebrating by having some great deals on camera gear and other equipment from Fuji, Sony, Panasonic, Apple and more. We’ve listed a few of our favorite deals below. Hurry — these deals won’t last long!
Fuji specials
Fuji is offering savings on three X-H1 kits:
- X-H1 Body with Vertical Power Booster Grip Kit, Black: $999.95; save $300
- X-H1 Body with Vertical Power Booster Grip Kit, Black and XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR lens: $1699.90; save $800
- X-H1 Body with Vertical Power Booster Grip Kit, Black and XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR lens: $2299.90; save $1000
Sony savings
Save up to $1000 on cameras, up to $200 lenses and up to $100 on accessories. and get a free USB dock and filter with select lenses. Click here to see all the Sony deals.
- a7R III Mirrorless Digital Camera with Accessories Kit: $2498; save $500
- a7R III Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm lens: $4696; save $500
- a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera with 28-70mm lens and Accessories Kit: $998; save $600
- Alpha a6300 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-135mm lens and Accessories Kit: $1148; save $150
- a9 Mirrorless Digital Camera with External Hard Drive and Shoulder Bag Kit: $3498; save $500
Panasonic deals
Save up to $700 on Panasonic Lumix camera bodies. Click here to see all the Panasonic savings.
- DC-S1R Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-105mm f/4 lens: $3897.99; save $700
- DC-S1 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-105mm f/4 lens: $3097.99; save $700
- GH5S Mirrorless Micro Four-Thirds Digital Camera with Microphone Kit: $1197; save $500
- DMC-ZS100 Digital Camera with Memory Card Kit: $447.99; save $250
Apple specials
Save on MacBook Pros, Mac Minis and iMacs! Click here to see all the Apple deals.
- 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2019): Starting at $1599
- 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2019): Starting at $2099
- Mac Mini (Late 2018): Starting at $999
- 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display (Early 2019): Starting at $1199
- 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Early 2019): Starting at $1599
Other gear
In addition to the deals mentioned above, check out these other savings that B&H is offering:
- Rokinon AF 14mm f/2.8 FE lens for Sony E: $579; save $270
- Manfrotto MVMXPROA5US Aluminum XPRO Video Monopod+: $159.99; save $60
- Peak Design Nikon F CaptureLENS: $74.95; save $15
- Peak Design Sony E/FE CaptureLENS: $68.99; save $20
Lead photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash