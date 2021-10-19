I can’t wait for the streets to be filled with ghosts and goblins! Tiny babies shoved into oversized costumes and parents frantically trying to eat all the good candy before their kids do.

Halloween is my favorite time of the year! This means it is time to get my camera out and get creative. Here are five ways you can turn the magical mystical moments of Halloween into something fun your kids will love.

1. Use props

With all your Halloween decorations around the house take advantage of all of the props. Pick up a pumpkin, grab a broom or set up a whole photobooth. Have them wear a mask — it will hide their mad faces when they don’t want to take the pictures anymore.

2. Embody the costume

Now it wouldn’t be Halloween without costumes. Be sure to capture your kids dressed up. Try taking a photo that embodies their character. My kids were Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen last year. So I had them jump on the trampoline striking their best spider pose. I cut them out and Photoshop them onto a “Spiderman” poster. They thought it was the coolest thing.

3. Get scary

Skip the cutesy photos this year. Go full-on scary! Turn off the lights and give your kids a flashlight. If you want to step it up a bit, give them a colored light and drape a sheet over them.

4. Add your furry friends

Do you have a pet? Dress them up for Halloween. I promise it will create giggles for days. If you are feeling extra creative give your camera to your kids and see what they create.

5. Use motion blur

If you want to get a little more creative with your Halloween photos, add some motion blur. Simply having your subject walk through the scene whilst shooting with a really slow shutter speed will give them a ghost appearance. Your kids will think it’s magic!

Hopefully, these will inspire you to get your camera out and try something new. Plus, your kids will love it!