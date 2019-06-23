Free Viewbug flash courses to get you started with outdoor photography

Spring and summer is the perfect time to tune up some of your outdoor photography skills, and Viewbug has just what you need. In its course catalog are short flash courses, to whet your appetite for some photography education. Some are even free! It’s a great glimpse at what a Viewbug PRO membership offers, which you can get FREE for a month if you’re a Photofocus reader. Just click here to get started and subscribe.

Check out some of the below free flash courses and be sure to check out all that Viewbug has to offer.

Astrophotography Redone, by Mark Harrison

Learn the basics and intermediate tools you need to shoot the sky at night and capture the stars in a professional way. From the equipment you will need to how you will position the camera, we cover everything in this quick course. Start watching now >

Shooting Waterfalls, by Nigel Danson

In this flash course you will see Nigel Danson on location shooting a waterfall. You’ll learn how to shoot long exposures of waterfalls, from shooting the right light to having the best composition. Start watching now >

On Location Long Exposures, by Mark Harrison

Portraits Redone, by Mark Harrison

Learn the basics and intermediate tools you need to shoot portraits in a professional way. From the equipment you will need to how you will position the camera, we cover everything in this quick course. Start watching now >

