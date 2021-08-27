Fujifilm cameras and their lenses are a niche product. Why do we say this? Well, their 5.5% share of the market tells us that this is the case. However, this is actually quite perplexing because Fujifilm makes some of the best-looking cameras and lenses on the market. They perform wonderfully too.

There are many reasons why photographers might be overlooking Fujifilm’s offerings. Perhaps you haven’t taken a closer look at their gorgeous designs. Maybe you think (but aren’t 100% sure) that their gear is expensive? Well, we’re going to address both things for you right now.

You see, Fujifilm’s lenses are honestly some of the best you can get. Especially their primes. They even have a line of affordable weather-sealed primes so gorgeous that, if they were on a dating app, you’d swipe right on them and slide into their DMs. So, sit down with your favorite beverage. and take a look at these five gorgeous, sharp, and affordable Fujifilm primes

Fujifilm primes — XF16mm f/2.8 R WR

Can you believe that you can get a wide-angle weather-sealed Fujifilm prime lens that’s sharper than razor blades for under $400? Well, you can. The Fujifilm 16mm f/2.8 R WR is the perfect lens to pair up with a gorgeous retro-inspired Fujifilm camera. With an equivalent full-frame focal length of 24mm, this lens is well suited to landscapes, architecture, street photography and more.

The lens is available in both black and silver, and it’s light at 0.34lbs (155g). It has nine rounded aperture blades, an aperture dial, two aspherical elements that control distortions and blazing fast autofocus motors. With a maximum aperture of f/2.8, you’ll be able to easily shoot in locations with demanding light conditions. If you need a wide-angle lens to snuggle with and need one that’s not a gold digger, swipe right on this one.

Fujifilm XF23mm f/2 R WR

Another absolute gem when it comes to Fujifilm primes. The Fujifilm XF23mm f/2 is considered to be one of the finest affordable primes by many adoring photographers. Like the 16mm, the 23mm f/2 is available in both black and silver finishes. Its personal ad would read “likes long night walks in the rain” because this lens has tons of weather sealing and a fast maximum aperture of f/2.

The Fujifilm 23mm f/2 will give you the equivalent full-frame focal distance of 35mm. That means this lens is perfect for event photography, portraiture, wedding photography, street and food photography, and it’s ideal to be used as a general, or all-purpose walkaround lens. It’s beyond sharp, it renders gorgeous colors and smooth bokeh, and the stepping motor means it won’t miss any action. It costs less than $450! You know what to do.

Fujifilm primes — XF27mm f/2.8 R WR

The Fujifilm XF27mm f/2.8 R WR is the new member of the affordable weather-sealed prime family that’s looking for a suitor. This gorgeous pancake lens is incredibly slim and weighs just 0.18lbs (84g). Long play dates are highly encouraged with this lens.

Amazingly, this entry into our list of Fujifilm primes still features the company’s signature aperture ring and weather sealing despite being so svelte. This newly designed lens features seven aperture blades and a rapid DC coreless autofocus motor. In terms of focal length, the full-frame equivalent is 41mm. If you want a lens that costs less than $400, and that won’t weigh you down with excess baggage, check out the Fujifilm XF27mm f/2.8.

Fujifilm 35mm f/2 R WR

“Small, beautiful individual with a classic flair and a thirst to live in the fast lane.” Any profile with a headline like that would pique your interest. Well, that’s how the Fujifilm 35mm f/2 R WR would describe itself. This lens has perhaps one of the most classic equivalent focal lengths ever. That’s right, this is Fujifilm’s affordable nifty fifty. It’s a beaut, and it costs less than $400.

The XF35mm f/2 (52.5mm equivalent) is incredibly fast to autofocus, and it’s weather-sealed at eight points. It can even function in temps as low as 14°F. The classic 50mm focal length is perfect for full and 3/4 length portraits, street photography and more. You can create super creamy bokeh easily, and you don’t have to worry about lens flare or ghosting thanks to its Super EBC coatings. Read our full review, here.

Fujifilm primes — XF 50mm f/2 R WR

The last entry in our list of affordable Fujifilm primes is the Fujifilm 50mm F/2 R WR. A vixen that likes to play with portraits and still lifes. With a not-so-common full-frame equivalent focal length of 75mm, this lens falls into the short telephoto category.

This lens also costs less than $450, but don’t worry, it features all of the same characteristics as the other Fujifilm primes here. Weather sealing, ridiculously sharp optics, a bright maximum aperture and an aperture ring are all here. The bokeh and colors it produces are both dreamy, and its silent autofocus motor is fast and quiet, which means it’s great for stills and videos. Go ahead, let this lens win you over with its charms.