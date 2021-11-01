We talk about cameras and lenses all day every day. It’s understandable, we can’t create our images without them. However, photography accessories behind the scenes are just as important these days when it comes to creating gorgeous images.

Getting more from your images can be challenging at times. Sometimes, you just can’t seem to make an image look how you envisioned it after spending time on it during post. I’ve been there, we’ve all been there.

However, there are photography accessories on the market that can make the editing and printing process much easier. So, if you want to get more out of your images and make them do more work for you, check out the photography accessories below that many of us use daily.

Photography accessories — Wacom Intuos Pro tablet

Sometimes a mouse just will not let you make fine adjustments to your images. This is where a pen and tablet comes into play. The Wacom Intuos Pro is one of the best input devices on the market for creators. Making fine edits, drawing masks, making selections, and using brushes will become easier than ever. You’ll be editing your images in Lightroom, Photoshop, Capture One and other editing suites like a pro in no time at all.

The Wacom Intuos Pro tablet is available in small, medium and large sizes. There are 8,192 levels of pen pressure and there’s tilt recognition. The tablet and pen are also highly customizable. This enables you to make the tablet and pen work for you. If you want more control over your edits, this is one of the photography accessories you need to take a closer look at. Check out our full review, here.

It’s all about the display — BenQ SW271C monitor

If you want your images to look the best they possibly can you need a monitor that’s color-accurate across a broad range of color spaces, that’s large enough to make editing easy, and that’s pre-calibrated. The BenQ SW271C is all of these things and more. This 27-inch monitor is Calmon verified and Pantone validated. It features 99% coverage of the Adobe RGB color space, 100% of the sRGB and Rec.709 color spaces, and 90% of the DCI-P3 color space.

It supports HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) to help make images more detailed and realistic. A detachable shade hood reduces glare from ambient light sources, a hotkey puck gives you quick access to color modes and features. There’s even great software (Paper Color Sync) that will make sure you get your print settings right. If you’re serious about editing, this is the monitor for you. Read our full review, here.

Photography accessories — Datacolor SpyderX Create Kit

If you can’t afford a new specialized monitor like the one listed above, but want to get more out of your current display, you have options. The Datacolor Sypder X Creators Kit has everything you need to make your monitor display accurate colors and more.

The Datacolor SpyderX Creators kit comes with the SpyderX Pro monitor calibrator, which will help you dial in your display quickly and easily, It comes with the ColorReader EZ which will help you come up with complementary color palettes for your images. Then there’s a mini-tripod, a monitor shelf and an USB A to USB C adapter. This is one group of photography accessories that will help you create your best images yet. Read our full review, here.

Bring your images to life — Epson SureColor P900

Unfortunately, most images these days are confined to digital prisons. If you want to bring your images to life, you have to print them. There are dozens of printers on the market that can help you do this, however, the Epson SureColor P900 is one of the best. I have been using this printer for the best part of a year now and I am blown away with the print quality every time I use it.

The Epson SureColor P900 prints at a max resolution of 5760-by-1440 dpi, and has a maximum print size of 17-by-22 inches. It has a 10-channel print head. There are even dedicated channels for matte black and photo black ink. The P900 also features USB 3.0, Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity. Epson’s software is easy to use, and the colors in your images will be accurate and true. While it might be one of your bigger investments, the Epson SureColor P900 will help you get more from your images. Read our full review, here.