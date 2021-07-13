Do you believe that you can get great mirrorless entry level cameras with all the bells and whistles for under $1,000? Well, believe it because it’s true, and we’re going to show some of them to you.

You might be surprised at the quality of entry level cameras that you can get in 2021. Long gone are the days where you’d need to spend thousands on a camera to get the latest and greatest tech.

Don’t think for one second that you have to settle for less in 2021 if you want to keep your spending on a camera down. Here, we’ll look at four sub $1,000 cameras that offer all of the mod cons of modern photography. They’ll leave your smartphone camera in their dust, and you’ll be able to grow with them. These entry levels cameras will not leave you wanting more, and they’ll help grow your passion for photography.

Canon EOS RP

The Canon EOS RP is a few years old now. Still, this is one of the best entry levels cameras for new photographers. What makes the Canon EOS RP special, you ask? Well, the biggest selling point is the 26.2 megapixel Full Frame sensor, which offers impeccable image quality. On top of this, there’s a great EVF, a fully articulating LCD touchscreen and so much more.

Autofocus performance is outstanding thanks to the 4,779 selectable AF points which are powered by Canon’s Dual Pixel autofocus. There’s also eye and face detect autofocus to boot. To round things out, the RP is privy to one of the most user-friendly menu systems in the game. At under $1,000, the Canon EOS RP is easily one of the best entry level cameras on the market in 2021.

Nikon Z 50

Nikon has one of the finest entry level cameras on the market in the Z 50. This APS-C camera features a 20.9-megapixel sensor that can help produce some of the nicest images I have seen in a sub $1,000 camera. Especially in low-light situations. High ISO performance is second to none. I’ve shot at 12,800 ISO and beyond and could not fault this camera’s performance. It’s exceptional.

The Nikon Z 50 has some of the nicest ergonomics out of all of the entry level cameras listed here too. The control layout, and the bright EVF and crisp LCD make the camera easy to use. The 209-point autofocus system is more than good enough. The 11 frames per second burst mode will help you capture any action, and the 4K video output is great. This is a solid camera to grow with in 2021.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 IV

The E-M10 Mark IV might just be the most complete entry level camera on this list. The camera is powered by a 20-megapixel micro four-thirds sensor that is light years ahead of anything a smartphone can deliver. Images from this camera are detail-rich and the JPEGs produced benefit from Olympus’s great color science.

The camera has fast burst modes (up to 8.7 frames per second). There’s a nice EVF, a flip-down touchscreen, 4K video, IBIS and USB charging. The camera is easiest to connect wirelessly to your smartphone out of any cameras on this list. There are also easy-to-use modes like live composite which make complex photography easy as well. At well under $1,000, this camera is a stunner that should not be ignored.

Fujifilm X-T200

The Fujifilm X-T200 is aimed squarely at those looking to step up from their smartphone, and it makes a compelling case. This camera is an absolute delight to use thanks to its great retro looks and the massive 3.5-inch touchscreen. The JPEG images this camera produces are also stunning. Especially when you use the built-in film simulations.

You’ll find mod cons like a fast 425 point phase-detect autofocus system, a 24.2-megapixel sensor, eye autofocus, fast burst rates (8 frames per second) and 4K video modes. The EVF is nice too. For me, though, this camera is all about the gorgeous 3.5-inch LCD screen. The touch implementation is second to none. It makes transitioning from a smartphone a piece of cake.