Learn how to make your interior photos look their best in Lightroom Classic. These are also shooting tips to get a better image in-camera.

  1. Dodge and burn slightly your photos
  2. Police Border your photos
  3. Close the curtains if you have great interior lights
  4. If you want to show outside wait for the blue hour
  5. Use existing element for White Balance

