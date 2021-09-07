We often do roundups that focus on affordable cameras and lenses, but what if money were no object? There are plenty of luxurious mirrorless cameras on the market. All of them come from companies steeped in rich history. These cameras are more than just a showpiece, though.

Yes, there are much cheaper cameras on the market that can do everything the cameras listed below can do. Still, if you have the money, why not go all out on a premium camera that will likely bring you much joy? I know I would If I could afford it. In this roundup, we’re going to focus on five luxurious mirrorless cameras that offer exquisite build quality, cutting-edge technology, and more.

Luxury mirrorless cameras — Leica M10-R

Modern technology meets old-world charm in the Leica M10-R

No list about luxurious cameras would be complete without this gem from Leica. It’s a digital marvel that embraces the past while giving you everything a modern photographer could need. Under the hood, a 40MP sensor powers this beautiful rangefinder camera. On the back, a gorgeous Corning Gorilla Glass 3-inch LCD shows you what you’ve captured.

Once you stop gawking at its beauty you’ll realize that this camera has Wi-Fi. There’s a small amount of weather sealing. The rangefinder is large and bright. A sleek user interface that has just three buttons on the rear of the camera and just two dials up top keeps you in the moment. The build quality is stunning, and it feels like an extension of you when you use it. This is luxury at its best.

Premium cameras — Hasselblad X1D II 50c

When you hold the Hasselblad X1D II you can feel the love that went into making it.

I’ve been fortunate enough to use the beautiful Hasselblad X1D II on several occasions. If money were no object, this is one luxury camera I would consider buying. However, it’s not perfect, but my goodness, it’s absolutely gorgeous and the images you create with it will blow your mind.

The Hasselblad X1D II is made from a single block of premium machined aluminum. The LCD and EVF are fantastic. Hasselblad uses the best touch-friendly menu system. The 50.1 megapixel sensor is just brilliant and the way it renders colors when used with gorgeous Hasselblad lenses will make you weep. It’s not the fastest when it comes to autofocus. It doesn’t have as many features as other cameras, but wow, using this camera is just poetic.

Luxury cameras — Fujifilm GFX100 S

The Fujifilm GFX100S has more than enough resolution for even the most demanding photographer.

The Fujifilm GFX100 S is a brilliant camera. While it might not feature the above and beyond build quality of the other luxurious mirrorless cameras we have listed here, it makes up for it in every other area.

The 102-megapixel sensor that powers the camera will leave you speechless. The images produced with it are breathtakingly beautiful. This medium format camera features IBIS, Bluetooth, an autofocus system that rivals many leading full-frame cameras. You can shoot 4K video. It’s weather-sealed to the nines. It takes two UHS-II SD cards, and it just feels wonderful in the hand. Fujifilm knocked this luxury camera out of the park.

Premium cameras — Hasselblad 907X

Another Hasselblad makes our list of luxurious mirrorless cameras. This time, it’s the Hasselblad 907x a jaw-droppingly gorgeous retro-inspired medium format camera that will make you weak at the knees. This 50-megapixel camera has 14 stops of dynamic range and offers 16-bit color depth.

The Hasselblad 907x is unique in that it can use both Hasselblads digital back and any V system camera back from 1957 and on. The digital back has a 3.2-inch, 2.4 million dot touch screen LCD. It takes two UHS-II SD cards, and you’ll find Wi-Fi and USB-C. The design and build of this camera are unlike many other digital cameras. It’s a work of art.

Luxury mirrorless cameras — Leica Q2

A fixed lens camera that exudes class. The Leica Q2 is simply stunning in every way.

The Leica Q2 is a fixed lens camera that has been expertly engineered and crafted by the masters in Wetzlar, Germany. This luxury camera features a 47.2-megapixel full-frame sensor. The 3.67 million dot EVF will allow you to view and capture the world in style, while the 3.0″ 1.04m-dot touch screen LCD will let you drool over the images you’ve made.

A big part of what makes the Leica Q2 so good is the Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH lens. It’s razor-sharp. It renders beautiful colors, the bokeh is creamy and smooth, and it just adds that classic ‘Leica Look.’ Other mod-cons include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, IP52-rated weather sealing, and a UHS-II SD card slot. It’s meticulously crafted and it inspires every time you pick it up.