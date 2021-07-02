Modern cameras are fantastic in just about every way. However, for the most part, they have become stale boxes of tech that do little to inspire you to create.

Not all cameras are created equal when it comes to looks, though. Just take a look at the new Nikon Z fc — it’s a stunner. This is a camera that’s just begging to be picked up and used. We’re sure it will be by those who value solid design.

There are a few other retro cameras on the market that have stunning vintage looks and all the tech you could ever need as well. Here, we’ll take a look at five modern retro cameras that you simply won’t be able to keep your hands off.

Fujifilm X-T4

Fujifilm has developed a cult following in the photography world, not just because their cameras are incredibly powerful, but because they’re great to look at and easy to use too. The X-T4 is just one of many cameras from Fujifilm with stunning looks and modern tech. IBIS? Check! A bleeding-edge sensor? You bet!

The X-T4 sports a 26.1 megapixel X-Trans Sensor that renders gorgeous images. There’s a fully articulating screen, dual card slots, a great EVF and fast burst modes (15fps with the mechanical shutter). You’ll also find an easy-to-navigate menu system, 4K video modes galore, and don’t forget about the incredible film sims.

All of this tech is wrapped in a body that just oozes style. It’s one of the best retro cameras around. Check out what Bryan had to say about the Fujifilm X-T4 in his review.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

This stunner of a camera from Olympus (now OM Digital Solutions) packs a lot of tech into a small retro body. The 20-megapixel micro four-thirds sensor isn’t the newest on the market. Still, it can deliver the goods. The camera features IBIS, which is arguably the best IBIS system on the market. The 2.36-million dot EVF is clear and easy to use, and selfie lovers will love the flip-down screen.

The contrast-based autofocus system is one of the best contrast-detect systems I’ve used, and the camera can fire off up to 15fps. Olympus’ nod and a wink to their vintage cameras come across well here. The stylized controls will make you think you’re holding a classic vintage camera, and the grip makes it comfortable to hold and use. Check out our full review here.

Fujifilm X Pro 3

The Fujifilm X Pro 3 is one of the finest retro cameras on the market today. The X Pro series has garnered a cult following thanks to its iconic Rangefinder-style design and the impressive tech that has been packed inside. The X Pro 3 has the same fantastic 26.1 megapixel sensor as the X-T4. It also has a unique fold-up screen that can display which film sim you’re currently using.

The hybrid optical and electronic viewfinder is a pure joy to use, and the retro controls on the top panel just add to the charm. You’ll also find IBIS, a fast and responsive autofocus system, dual card slots, weather sealing and more.

Heralded as one of the best modern cameras for street photographers, the Fujifilm X Pro 3 is easily one of the best retro cameras currently available. Find out more in our full review.

Sony a7c

Until recently, most of Sony’s cameras were in the anti-style and design camp. However, this all changed with the release of the rangefinder-style a7c. Admittedly, the Sony a7c looks much better in its classic silver and black suit. Still, its black tuxedo look is pretty smart. It’s the first Sony camera that makes me want to take it out just because.

Specs-wise, the a7c packs all of the goodness of the Sony a7 III into a stylish rangefinder-style camera. The camera features a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor. It uses good EVF and LCD touchscreens, and it has one of the best autofocus systems around. IBIS, great burst rates (10fps), 4K video options and a fully articulating screen are also included.

Sony doesn’t make many retro cameras, so if you want a Sony, this might be the one for you. Read about it in our complete review.

Olympus Pen-F

Oh, my stars! The Olympus Pen-F. Just look at this beauty! Perhaps the single most gorgeous mirrorless camera created to date.

The Pen-F was and still is a huge head-turner. As retro as retro could be, the Pen F mixed style and tech like nothing had before it. The ergonomics of this camera made it melt into your hand, and the retro controls made it fun to use. Inside the sexy body, there’s a 20-megapixel micro four-thirds sensor that was mated to Olympus’ legendary IBIS system. You could shoot 50-megapixel hi-res images too.

The 2.36 million dot OLED viewfinder was bright and easy to use, and the vari-angle LCD made getting shots easy. The dial on the front of the camera lets you choose between four of the 11 included filters, which included one of the best black and white filters around. This tiny retro camera became a hit with street photographers for good reasons. If you can get one, grab it with both hands and don’t let it go.

