Landscape photography is a challenging genre of photography. However, there’s nothing better than heading outside to take in the natural wonders that surround us. Landscape photography is incredibly calming and relaxing, and capturing the beauty of the world is beyond rewarding.

Fortunately, as photographers, we’re blessed with cameras that can help make landscape photography a little bit easier. Modern DSLR and Mirrorless cameras are packed full of tech that can make capturing tough scenes easy. With technology like GPS to help with geotagging, adjustable sensors that make horizon leveling easy and high levels of dynamic range, modern cameras can help you capture stunning images.

In this roundup, we’ll take a quick look at five cameras that offer everything the modern landscape photographer could ever need. These cameras are rugged, and they capture stunning amounts of detail. There are cameras here to fit every budget, too.

Fujifilm GFX100S

The Fujifilm GFX 100S is an absolute titan when it comes to landscape photography. This larger than full-frame camera (it’s not quite medium format) packs a 102-megapixel sensor into a body that’s not much bigger than today’s mirrorless full-frame cameras. It even has IBIS packed inside too.

The GFX 100S is fully weather-sealed. You can shoot 400-megapixel images with the hi-res mode. The autofocus system is on par with a lot of full-frame cameras which is incredible for a camera with a sensor this large. Dual card slots, a nice LCD and EVF, and great ergonomics make this camera ideal for landscape work. It’s not cheap, but if you want the best image quality possible, this is the camera to get for landscape photography.

Nikon D850

When it comes to landscape photography it’s simply not possible to overlook the Nikon D850. Powered by a whopping 45.7-megapixel sensor and an EXPEED 5 image processor. the D850 is a camera that can deliver images that can make jaws drop thanks to incredible levels of dynamic range. Nikon’s color reproduction is excellent and the sheer amount of detail images have in them will stun.

Nikon’s D850 can shoot 7 fps for up to 51 consecutive 14-bit lossless RAW files. There are 153 autofocus points with 99 of them being cross-type, and it can focus down to -4 EV, which means low light is no problem. A tilting 3.2-inch display, dual card slots, 4K video, and incredible weather-sealing round out this camera. No wonder this DSLR is legendary and a firm favorite with landscape photographers.

Pentax K1 II

For me, the Pentax K-1 II is one of the best cameras for landscape photography on the market. The image quality from the 36.4-megapixel sensor is fantastic. The K-1 II is one of the most rugged DSLRs on the market. The K-1 II is packed with amazing technology and has one of the best optical viewfinders you’ll ever use. It’s also very affordable.

Inside the K1-II you’ll find 5-axis IBIS, a self-leveling sensor, dual card slots, and a unique swivel LCD. Astrotracer, which uses the built-in GPS to rotate the sensor and track the stars, is also incredible. There are handheld and tripod-based hi-res imaging modes, dials and custom buttons galore, and so much more. Pair it up with a lens like the Pentax 15-30mm f/2.8 and you’ll be in landscape photography heaven.

Sony a7R IV

The Sony a7R IV is a fantastic camera for the money and is one that landscape photographers will enjoy using. Sony improved the ergonomics of the a7R IV. On top of that, the weather sealing is also improved. Weather sealing, as we know, is important when it comes to landscape photography.

Inside you’ll find a 61-megapixel sensor that boasts oodles of dynamic range. Then there’s one of the best autofocus systems in tow. The usual mod cons of dual card slots, a nice EVF and LCD, IBIS and Wi-Fi, all make an appearance too. If you want to capture images filled with detail and don’t want to completely destroy the bank, the a7R IV might be for you.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III

A micro four-thirds camera for landscape photography? You bet! Don’t let the naysayers fool you. Modern micro four-thirds cameras can do it all. The Olympus E-M1 III only has a 20-megapixel sensor. Still, don’t let that fool you. This camera can capture tons of detail and has more than enough in the tank when it comes to dynamic range.

There are also handheld and tripod-based hi res modes. These modes capture 50 and 80-megapixel images respectively. The IBIS is class-leading. Then there are features such as Live ND (built-in ND filters). live composite and more. This camera is incredibly durable too and features some of the best weather sealing on the market. It’s an absolute bargain that won’t let you down.