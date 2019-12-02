Black Friday has come and gone, but there are some great Cyber Monday deals available for photographers! Check out some of our favorites below, and see the complete list on our Holiday Shopping Guide.

Camera accessories

Platypod

Get great deals on Platypod bundles, including the Max Macro Bundle and Ultra Compact Travel Bundle! Visit platypod.com to get yours! Deals end 12/5/19.

MagMod

Save up to 25% off all products on the MagMod website, including the new MagBox octabox. Deals end 12/2/19.

Lume Cube

Get 20-50% off site-wide! You can pick up the new Lume Cube 2.0 for just $71.96 (originally $89.95), or the Lume Cube Panel Bi-Color LED light for $119.96 (originally $149.95). Visit lumecube.com to learn more. Deals end 12/2/19.

WANDRD

Pick up a WANDRD backpack or bag for your next trip! Get 20% off site-wide, plus free shipping. Visit wandrd.com for more. Deals end 12/2/19.

Illuminati

Save 20% off the new Illuminati IM-150 light meter with the code PHOTOFOCUS. Go beyond your camera’s built-in light meter and use something that’s more reliable and accurate. In addition to checking exposure, you can also check your white balance! Visit the Illuminati Instruments website to get started. Deal ends 12/6/19.

Spider Camera Holster

Pick up the new SpiderPro Hand Strap v2 or other Spider Holster products for 25% off! Discount available site-wide. Deals end 12/2/19.

Software

Skylum

Pick up Skylum’s Luminar 4 software for the latest in editing, powered by machine learning! Use tools like AI Sky Replacement to make your grey skies into something fabulous, or tweak portraits with AI Skin Enhancer and Portrait Enhancer. Save up to 75% and choose from two, five or all bonuses when ordering. Visit skylum.com to get started. Deal ends 12/2/19.

Perfectly Clear

Save $70 on Perfectly Clear Complete, perfect for fine-tuning your landscapes, portraits and more. Plus, get presets at a discount of 20% site-wide. Visit the Perfectly Clear website today. Deals end 12/5/19.

Already have Perfectly Clear? Check out the Power Up bundle, and you’ll get 155 Looks and 76 presets to help get you started. Originally $179, you can get this bundle from the Photofocus Store for just $49!

Capture One

Get 30% off all Capture One products. Plus, when you buy Capture One Pro 12, you can get a free upgrade to the recently-announced Capture One Pro 20! Visit the Capture One website for more. Deal ends 12/3/19.

DxO

Save 50% on the new DxO PhotoLab 3, Nik Collection and more! Visit DxO for more. Deals end 12/2/19.

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe has extended its savings on its Creative Cloud All Apps plan. Save 40% and only pay $29.99 per month! Deal ends 12/5/19.

Excire

Easily find photographs in your Lightroom Classic catalog with Excire Search Pro. Originally $99, Excire Search Pro is on sale for just $29! Deal ends 12/25/19.

Matt Suess Cloud and Sky Background Pack

Ready to jump into Luminar 4’s AI Sky Replacement? Matt Seuss’ Cloud and Sky Background pack will elevate your sky options to new heights! Originally $95, you can get this pack for just $45. Get started on MattSuess.com. Deal ends 12/2/19.

Tech

Imagely

Get 40% off Imagely’s website solutions, perfect for photographers! Utilizing the popular NextGEN Gallery plugin, you can show off your photographs and sell prints direct to your clients, without lifting a finger! Learn more at Imagely’s website. Deals end 12/2/19.

Wacom

Wacom has two great deals this holiday season, with $700 off the Cintiq 22HD and $30 off the Intuos Drawing Tablet small edition! Deals end 12/2/19.

Drobo

Save 10% off all Drobo products, including the 8D, 5D3 and 5C, with the code PHOTOFOCUS. Keep your photos, videos and other files protected and managed with Drobo’s BeyondRAID solutions. Visit DroboStore.com to get started.

X-Rite

Make sure your monitors, cameras and printers are in sync with X-Rite’s i1Photo Pro 2. With the i1Photo Pro 2, you can create custom camera, monitor, projector, scanner and RGB printer profiles. Save $200 instantly from X-Rite, plus other great deals.

Education and training

Matt Kloskowski

Save $10 on Matt’s “No Light? No Problem!” course, walking you through how to create visual impact with Lightroom Classic, Photoshop or ON1 2020. You’ll be instructed on how to adjust specific photos from start to finish. Visit mattk.com today and save with the code PHOTOFOCUS. Deal ends 12/4/19.

Santa Fe Workshops

Join Santa Fe Workshops for a one-of-a-kind photography learning experience! Use the code SPRING10% to receive 10% off workshops, including “A Natural Eye: The Expressive Landscape” with Eddie Soloway and “Cutting-Edge Lighting Techniques” with Michael Clark. Learn more at SantaFeWorkshops.com. Deals end 12/2/19.

Serge Ramelli

Learn the ins and outs of Lightroom Classic, Lightroom and Lightroom Mobile with 40% off Serge’s Lightroom Universe Masterclass Bundle! Included are 96 lessons with over nine hours of training. Learn more at photoserge.com. Deal ends 12/4/19.

Cameras and lenses

Sigma

Save big on Sigma’s ART lenses, as well as its MC-11 Mount Converter. See all the deals at B&H.

Sony

Sony is offering deals on cameras and lenses, including the a7R III and a9! See all the deals at B&H.

Olympus

Save up to $400 on the Olympus OM-D E-M1X, E-M5 Mark III, TOUGH TG-6 and several lenses. See all the deals at B&H.

Canon

Save big on Canon cameras and lenses! See all the deals at B&H.

Fuji

Save on deals for the X-Pro2, X-T20, X-E3 and more! See all the deals at B&H.

Panasonic

Get great deals on Panasonic’s Lumix micro four-thirds system, including the G9, GH5 and more! See all the deals at B&H.

Nikon

Save up to $1600 with Nikon’s holiday savings! See all the deals at B&H.