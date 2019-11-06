We’ve all seen it before. Tourists holding up their cameras to capture that iconic shot. But what if that photograph isn’t iconic to you, with thousands of people in it? What if you want something … different?

Sometimes we’re forced into this. A couple years back I was forced to photograph a location in Ireland from a different perspective, because of construction happening at the location.

Serge Ramelli has been taking photos of Paris for 15 years. Obviously he’s taken a lot of photographs of the Eiffel Tower. So how do you make a unique, never-before-shot photograph? How do you see differently? Check out the video below.

