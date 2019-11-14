Last week at Adobe MAX, I was able to check out the wide array of monitor options from Dell. The company offers several options for photographers no matter the budget, from its new top-of-the-line UP2720Q 4K UltraSharp PremierColor monitor, to its budget-friendly U2518D UltraSharp monitor.

Across Dell’s lineup, they offer quite a few options for creatives of all types, but it was clear that at Adobe MAX, they were focusing on photographers.

The premium Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor (UP2720Q)

For professionals who need the best quality, the UP2720Q is a great option. Announced at Adobe MAX, The 27-inch, 10-bit monitor comes with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and interestingly enough, a built-in colorimeter.

“The built-in colorimeter means that I can schedule without the assistance of a GPU and schedule into a LUT (lookup table). I can calibrate to the panel head with no GPU connected, which means whatever I plug in is right on target,” said Mike Turner, product manager for Dell displays.

The calibration process takes about 20 minutes and is run through a probe at the bottom of the monitor.

“The probe comes up, runs through and resets the panel back to a solid baseline so I know that the colors I’m looking at are good colors,” said Turner. “I may be wanting to make sure I have the right level of skin tones, so it looks like the person I took a picture of, instead of just any person, anywhere.”

The monitor offers high color accuracy, with 100% Adobe RGB, 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3 and 80% BT2020 coverage. While Adobe RGB is a color space that’s been common for several years, DCI-P3 is becoming increasingly adopted, especially across devices like phones and televisions, due to its high color accuracy.

In my quick look at the UP2720Q, I was impressed with the quality of the monitor. The 4K resolution provided ideal sharpness that I came to expect from high-end monitors, and the built-in colorimeter I was intrigued by. Being a photographer who has used external color calibration tools over the past few years, I’m curious as to how accurate Dell’s offering is compared to what I’m used to. It’ll definitely be something to test out.

The monitor also comes with a shading hood at no additional charge, which can help to reduce unwanted glare and reflection.

Spec-wise, the monitor offers two Thunderbolt 3 ports with speeds up to 40Gbps, as well as HDMI and DisplayPort connections. It can charge up to 90W to a connected notebook while simultaneously offering data transfer. You can also daisy chain two 4K monitors with Thunderbolt for multitasking. Finally, the monitor also features Picture-By-Picture, allowing users to compare visual content side by side in different color spaces, or to compare images from two different sources.

The UP2720Q isn’t cheap — it will retail for $1999.99 — but it packs some seriously pro-level features that will fit into any studio with ease. It will be available starting January 15, 2020. Check out the video below for a quick look.

The budget-friendly Dell UltraSharp 25 Monitor (U2518D)

When I asked for a more budget-friendly option, I was pointed toward the U2518D. At 25 inches, this comes in a bit smaller than the UP2720Q, but packs some great features for photographers as well.

The monitor features a QHD (2560×1440) resolution, which is twice as crisp as full HD displays. While this isn’t at 4K resolution, for still photographers, this is still a great option, offering color consistency across a 178-degree viewing angle.

It has great color accuracy in the sRGB range, at 99%, but falls to 79.3% for DCI-P3 and 65% for Adobe RGB coverage. It also supports HDR10 content, which is great for both photo and video shooters.

While the U2518D doesn’t have Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, it does have DisplayPort connectivity, which is an acceptable connection that’s still featured on many computers today.

The U2518D retails for $449, but is currently on sale for $289.99.