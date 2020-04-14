When I first reviewed the Epson SureColor P800, I have to admit I was a little intimidated. Not so much by the printing process, but with paper rolls. I didn’t have much. of a need for custom paper sizes, and I didn’t want to deal with cutting it!

But after receiving a review roll of Epson’s new Legacy Textured paper, however, I knew I needed to at least try. And I’m certainly glad I did.

While I typically print at common paper sizes, there’s certainly a need for other sizes out there. If you ever photograph a panorama, for instance, roll paper is perfect. Or if you want to print a square print without having to waste a bunch of sheets, again, roll paper is ideal.

So how did the Legacy Textured paper roll stand up?

Getting setup

It was pretty easy to install the roll paper adapter to the back of my printer. I was able to just barely fit it on in the back, leaving my printer in its place. Once I did that and attached the paper roll, it was pretty easy.

I gently pushed the paper roll through the feeder in the printer, and the P800 saw it and immediately grabbed it from me, positioning it in place for printing.

From there, it was a matter of changing my print settings to make sure I had chosen a roll paper option, and hitting Print.

It’s worth noting that at the beginning of a print, you’ll see about a 1-inch space, making it easy to handhold. You’ll get a smaller space when you choose to “Cut” the paper when you’re done, too (which is a manual process).

About Legacy Textured paper

I won’t try to reinvent the wheel. Here’s what Epson has to say about its Legacy Textured paper. Be sure to check out the video for the story behind this paper!

“This 17″ x 50′ roll of Epson Legacy Textured is a 100% cotton paper with a textured surface and matte finish. It is created from a mould-made watercolor base, which helps paper fiber grains to lie down naturally and reduce curling. This heavyweight paper has a basis weight of 305 gsm and a thickness of 20 mil. Devoid of optical brightening agents, this paper features a whiteness of 99%, a brightness of 96%, and it is capable of reproducing deep blacks and a wide color gamut.”

Impressions

I was able to compare the Legacy Textured roll to my Exhibition Canvas Natural Satin roll, and the differences were pretty stark. While the Natural Satin definitely showed its texture under light and was somewhat distracting, the Legacy Textured was more subdued. Because of this, it didn’t impact the view of my photographs, and the end result seemed much more natural.

When it comes to quality of the photograph, the Legacy Textured definitely wins. It didn’t show any shine, presenting a matte, high-end finish. Colors and details were true to the photograph, and the tones were much more pleasing.

One of the things that did concern me about a textured matte paper was the brightness of the print. Surprisingly, I found the Legacy Textured to be very bright, despite retaining a high black level and overall sharpness. And I was pleased that the colors — even in a vibrant image — came through beautifully.

All in all, the Legacy Textured felt much more premium and fine art worthy.

I also tested the Legacy Textured with a black and white print — and boy, did it pop! Epson is known for its black and white quality, and I was absolutely blown away with the results of this.

If you’re looking for a high-end paper product, definitely check out Epson’s Legacy Textured line. I have small paper sheets of it as well, and it has to be one of my favorite papers to use that I’ve tested.

You can purchase Epson Legacy Textured paper rolls in various sizes; the 17″ x 50′ roll runs for $164. Paper sheets are also available, starting at 8.5 x 11 inches.

Now all I need to get is a paper cutter …